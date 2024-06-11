AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Comarch and Azerbaijan Airlines Join Forces to Elevate AZAL Miles Loyalty Program

PRNewswire June 11, 2024

KRAKOW, Poland, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Comarch, a global provider of advanced IT systems, has begun implementing its Comarch Loyalty Management platform for Azerbaijan Airlines, the national carrier of Azerbaijan. With this implementation, travelers will benefit from the innovative AZAL Miles loyalty program by earning points and redeeming them for desirable rewards.

Azerbaijan Airlines selected Comarch due to its extensive experience in the field. With over 15 years of expertise, the Krakow-based company has been delivering IT solutions for creating and managing comprehensive B2C and B2B loyalty programs, as well as automating marketing activities. Comarch also boasts a wealth of experience in collaborating with airlines, having established partnerships with carriers from Turkey, the United States, and Saudi Arabia.

The AZAL Miles program is being developed using the Comarch Loyalty Management platform. The project encompasses the implementation of modules such as:

  • Business Administration
  • Contact Center
  • Data Hub

AZAL Miles caters to frequent travelers, enabling them to accumulate points for flights or services offered by airline partners. The number of points earned depends on the amount spent in euros, travel direction, and service class. Members of the AZAL Miles program can earn points also through their co-branded card bank partners, which can then be exchanged for Azerbaijan Airlines flight tickets and other rewards. As of now, the AZAL Miles program has more than 200,000 members.

About Azerbaijan Airlines

Established in 1992, Azerbaijan Airlines is the national carrier of Azerbaijan. With a fleet comprising 29 aircraft, and flights to over 50 destinations, the airline is experiencing dynamic growth with 50.8% increase in overall passenger transportation in Q1 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Azerbaijan Airlines has earned a 4-star rating from Skytrax, reflecting its high-quality service in airport and onboard aspects.

About Comarch

Internationally recognized as a leading provider of technology solutions, Comarch specializes in delivering advanced loyalty platforms. Its flagship Comarch Loyalty Management platform facilitates the creation and management of customer engagement and rewards, streamlining the effective management of participant data and supporting omnichannel communication.

Contact: Francesca Ricotta, francesca.ricotta@comarch.com 

SOURCE Comarch

