Azazie, the Leading DTC Bridal Brand, Embraces ESG Standards, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Sustainability for Australian Brides

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Azazie , a leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, is proud to announce its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards. The brand is well-known for its high-quality, made-to-order bridal gowns and bridesmaid dresses . This initiative reflects the company’s dedication to responsible business practices and its promise to offer Australian brides eco-friendly and ethically sourced options for their special day.

Azazie continues its partnership with the Green Education Foundation , the global non-profit recycling charity organization, to advance sustainability in the bridal industry. Over the past years, participation in the “Closed Loop Recycling Program” has achieved significant success in reducing the environmental footprint of Azazie’s operations and furthering its sustainable practices in the industry. Since the start of the partnership, Azazie has diverted over 57,000 pounds of textiles from landfills, with 70% being reused, saving substantial amounts of cotton and water.

“Azazie is committed to leading the way in sustainability within the bridal sector.” said Jeff Cardoso, VP of Operations at Azazie. “Australian brides are increasingly looking for ways to celebrate their special day responsibly. Our commitment to ESG standards addresses this demand, allowing brides to say, ‘I Do’ to Azazie without sacrificing their values.”

In addition to its recycling efforts, Azazie reduces waste through a made-to-order business model, ensuring efficient use of fabrics, and minimizing carbon footprint by optimizing supply chain logistics. Azazie’s commitment to social responsibility also shines through its inclusive sizing and diverse style range, ensuring that every bride, regardless of shape or size, has access to their dream wedding attire.

This focus on sustainability is likely to appeal to Australian consumers who prioritize environmental impact in their purchasing decisions. Azazie’s ESG commitment aligns with the values of brides seeking to positively influence the planet and their communities.

ABOUT AZAZIE

Azazie is the leading direct-to-consumer e-tailer, providing an array of bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, wedding guest dresses , and accessories. Designed in Los Angeles, Azazie disrupts the traditional wedding industry by presenting made-to-order gowns at an affordable price point. The brand is dedicated to promoting body-positive fashion, ensuring that all dresses are meticulously cut and sewn to order, and offering free customization for size. Explore our website to discover wide selection of styles, available in over 80 enticing color options. Visit the website at www.azazie.com .

Media Contact: PR@azazie.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/azazie-the-leading-dtc-bridal-brand-embraces-esg-standards-reinforcing-its-commitment-to-sustainability-for-australian-brides-302168402.html

SOURCE AZAZIE