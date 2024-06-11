AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
TraceLink Partners with Genpact to Expand Delivery of Digital Supply Chain Innovation for Healthcare and Life Sciences Sectors

PRNewswire June 11, 2024

TraceLink and Genpact solve supply chain complexities with advanced digital orchestration solutions.

BOSTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TraceLink, a global leader in digital supply chain solutions, announced it has partnered with Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, to expand delivery of digital supply chain solutions and innovation within the healthcare and life sciences sectors. The combination of TraceLink’s advanced technology for supply chain digitalization and Genpact’s expertise in data, technology, and AI solutions for supply chain management is providing healthcare and life sciences customers with unmatched benefits to orchestrate better outcomes across their end-to-end supply chains, including improved cost, service, predictability and resiliency.

(PRNewsfoto/TraceLink)

“Supply chain pressures in life sciences and healthcare are increasingly complex due to technological advancements, innovative treatments, and global trade disruptions,” said Erich Gampenrieder, Global Head of Supply Chain Strategy and Growth at Genpact. “Partnering with TraceLink, we are leveraging our data, technology, AI-first approach, and supply chain transformation expertise to tackle these challenges. Our combined deep knowledge of life sciences and healthcare is enabling us to transform how organizations manage and optimize their supply chains, driving effectiveness, efficiency, and innovation in the industry.”

Genpact’s deep expertise in Supply Chain Management (SCM) is complemented by TraceLink’s extensive network of 291,000+ industry-specific entities and its proven solution, Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT). This partnership enables businesses in the pharmaceutical industry to build comprehensive digitalization strategies, rapidly and cost-effectively link their ERP and other enterprise systems to a real-time network of partners to access real-time supply chain data and orchestrates multi-enterprise business relationships with partners to significantly improve visibility and collaboration.

“Genpact’s proven track record in driving supply chain transformation, coupled with TraceLink’s unparalleled technology platform, Opus, creates a synergy that will propel companies towards achieving digital supply chain orchestration like never before,” said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink.

Furthermore, the combination of TraceLink’s advanced technology for supply chain digitalization with Genpact’s digital transformation expertise enables leaders in life sciences companies—COOs, CSCO, and leaders in logistics and distribution—to maximize the potential of TraceLink’s Integrate-Once, Interoperate with Everyone™ capabilities. This strategic alliance extends the reach of TraceLink’s products for companies seeking comprehensive digital supply chain solutions and leverages Genpact’s approach to tackling business challenges from the top down.

To learn more visit TraceLink’s partnership page. 

Upcoming Webinar

Meet TraceLink and Genpact at Gartner Symposium/Xpo™ 2024, June 10th to 12th in Barcelona at Kiosk 216 or discover more about how this partnership can revolutionize supply chain operations by joining an upcoming webinar.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions that deliver unprecedented visibility, enabling companies to protect patients, ensure compliance, and optimize their supply chain operations. The TraceLink cloud-based platform provides a single point of information sharing and collaboration for all supply chain partners, leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning to drive actionable insights. With TraceLink, businesses can achieve end-to-end supply chain visibility and forge stronger connections with their partners, ensuring the availability and integrity of lifesaving medications for patients worldwide. For more information visit tracelink.com.

Media Contact:
Erica Burns
edurham@tracelink.com

 

SOURCE Tracelink, Inc.

