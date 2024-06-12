AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GEEKOM celebrates its 21st year in the PC industry.

PRNewswire June 12, 2024

TAIPEI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — 2024 marks GEEKOM‘s 21st year in the PC industry, and the Taiwanese tech company held a grand mid-year launch event on June 11th to celebrate this important milestone.

At the event, GEEKOM released its new brand logo, and launched four new high-performance mini PCs, including:

1)    GEEKOM A8: Next-Gen AI PC

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 8040 processor with an enhanced Ryzen AI Engine NPU, the A8 can handle an intensive amount of AI workloads, and handily improve users’ efficiency in demanding business and creative projects.

2)    GEEKOM GT13 Pro: All the Essentials for Pros

With a unique design and a powerful Intel Core i9-13900H processor, the GT13 Pro can elevate the aesthetics of people’s workspace and see them through complex computing duties in either a home office or a professional studio.

3)    GEEKOM AE7: Power Beyond Imagination

The AE7 is a mini PC that combines stylish aesthetics with powerful performance, allowing users to navigate a variety of scenarios including multitasking, web browsing, hi-res video editing, graphics-intensive gaming and more.

4)    GEEKOM XT13 Pro: Unleash Unparalleled Power

As the world’s best-looking and most powerful Intel-based mini PC to date, the XT13 Pro employs a premium design and a masterclass Intel Core i9-13900H CPU that can effortlessly handle complex computing tasks, helping users bring their creative ideas to life.

GEEKOM also showcased its fully proprietary cooling technology – IceBlast 1.5, which is designed to improve the mini PCs’ performances by up to 20% while reducing 80% of operating noise.

In addition to the release of new products and technology, GEEKOM also drew attention to information security, and made an open promise to protect users’ personal data and privacy. In fact, all GEEKOM mini PCs have undergone strict tests and inspections to ensure that there are no security vulnerabilities before they hit the market.

As the Green Mini PC Global Leader, GEEKOM once again stated its commitment to sustainable development. The company promised to push forward its vision of Green Computing and asked the Gfans worldwide to find themselves with GEEKOM on this remarkable journey.

Special discounts are also on offer for the 21st anniversary. From June 11th the July 21st, customers will enjoy up to 50% discount for products listed on GEEKOM’s official website and Amazon, the deals are even better than Prime Day.

