AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Hyundai Motor Presents Its First Film ‘Night Fishing’ in Collaboration with K-Movie Star Son Sukku

PRNewswire June 11, 2024
  • Hyundai Motor’s first film, ‘Night Fishing’, created with famous Korean actor Son Sukku and director Moon Byounggon, is set to premiere on June 14
  • The short film offers a fresh take on traditional car films by utilizing specially mounted cameras to capture the scenes from the vehicle’s perspective
  • ‘Night Fishing’ is gaining recognition at film festivals and marks a new step in the evolution of Hyundai Motor’s global content marketing strategy

SEOUL, South Korea, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company is set to premiere its first film, ‘Night Fishing’, created in collaboration with famous Korean actor Son Sukku and director Moon Byounggon, on June 14 at CGV, Korea’s largest multiplex cinema brand.

The movie’s plot revolves around an unexpected event between an agent, played by actor Son Sukku, and an unidentified individual at an EV charging station. The film is described as a ‘humanistic thriller’ shot partially from the perspective of a vehicle model utilizing specially mounted cameras, creating a cross-over between automotive technologies and artistic expression.

For its first foray into film production, Hyundai Motor worked with key figures in the Korean movie industry, including actor Son Sukku, known for his roles in ‘The Roundup 2’ and the Netflix original series ‘D.P.’, and director Moon Byounggon, the first Korean to win the Palme d’Or in the short film competition at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

“We’re in an era in which consumers are accustomed to watching 3-second clips that would have been 30-second ads in the past. As consumer content consumption evolves, so does Hyundai’s approach to content marketing,” said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. “‘Night Fishing’, which was made under the concept of a ‘snack movie’, reflects this change, providing a new way for Hyundai to engage consumers.”

‘Night Fishing’ distinguishes itself from other ‘car movies’ by focusing on the scenes around the car rather than the car itself, while subtly showing how its cameras aid in safer driving by reducing blind spots. For the film, specially rigged cameras were installed on the vehicle to capture the scenes.

‘Night Fishing’ has already gained recognition at film festivals. The film was presented at the Sundance Film Festival’s ChefDance program in January and was selected for the upcoming Fantasia International Film Festival’s International Short Film Competition in July.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.