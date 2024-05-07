Blackmores’ Launch of Nutriventia’s TurmXTRA™ Based Range Validates Science of Concentrated Turmeric Ingredient

Blackmores’ introduction of a range of products containing Nutriventia’s TurmXTRA™ validates its science, safety, and efficacy

MUMBAI, India, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nutriventia Limited, a leading innovator of clinically proven, tech-driven clean ingredients for the health and wellness industry, proudly announces a significant milestone with the launch of one of its flagship branded ingredients, TurmXTRA™. This marks a pivotal moment in the validation of Nutriventia’s commitment to science and efficacy.

TurmXTRA is a clinically proven ingredient for its effectiveness at the low dosage of 250mg curcuminoids and is award-winning for supporting joint and muscle health. TurmXTRA has recently been accepted into a range of products by Blackmores, underscoring the credibility and effectiveness of this unique low-dose turmeric extract. The acceptance of TurmXTRA into Blackmores’ product line demonstrates the scientific rigor and potential to deliver tangible health benefits.

Vishal Shah, Nutriventia’s co-founder and executive director, commented, “TurmXTRA’s inclusion in Blackmores’ products validates our philosophy of delivering high-quality, clinically proven ingredients to our customers, especially a brand with high standards for excellent such as Blackmores.”

Kazim Vakil, Director at VILCO PTY, Nutriventia’s exclusive distributor for Australia & New Zealand, added, “The acceptance of TurmXTRA by Blackmores is a clear validation of its efficacy and safety profile. We are proud to offer our customers a genuine low-dose turmeric extract with proven clinical benefits, setting a new standard in the industry.”

Nutriventia and VILCO recently showcased their partnership at the CMA (Complementary Medicines Australia), The Science of Self Care Innovation Day, where TurmXTRA™ and ashwanova™, the flagship brands of Nutriventia, were key sponsors. This provided an ideal platform to demonstrate the success of TurmXTRA and highlight the differentiation of Nutriventia’s products with others on the market.

Nutriventia made a remarkable impact at the CMA Innovation Day 2024, held under the theme “The Science of Self Care” on May 7, 2024. The event saw an outstanding turnout, underscoring the growing interest in innovative health solutions. A key highlight of the event was the exclusive launch of ashwanova™ in Australia and New Zealand, while continuing to showcase our well-established branded ingredient, Prolanza™, in all other regions. This trademarked branded ingredient represents a significant step forward in stress management, offering long-acting ashwagandha for all-day stress support. ashwanova™ is poised to set new standards in the wellness industry, providing our customers with a reliable solution to manage daily stress.

In addition to ashwanova™, Nutriventia revealed groundbreaking new research on TurmXTRA™, a proprietary water-dispersible turmeric extract. The human clinical study showcased TurmXTRA’s superior bioavailability, demonstrating bioequivalence from a single 250 mg dose when compared to a leading branded turmeric extract with piperine, which is commonly consumed in three 500 mg doses. This finding highlights and justifies TurmXTRA’s efficiency and potency at a 250mg once daily dose which is also corroborated from the earlier clinical trials which showed benefits in healthy human subjects, positioning it as ingredient of choice for turmeric supplementation in all applications.

Nutriventia’s presence at the CMA Innovation Day 2024 exemplifies its commitment to advancing the science of self-care and providing top-tier nutraceutical solutions.

ABOUT NUTRIVENTIA

Nutriventia Limited, based in Mumbai, India, is a leader in combining the benefits and assurance of both science and nature in premium functional ingredients for health and wellness. Its inception can be traced to almost four decades ago, when two scientists with deep-rooted knowledge in medical sciences, ventured out to develop solutions that were an improvement on generic products becoming the pioneers of NDDS products in India. Through the use of proprietary and patented processes, Nutriventia has addressed issues and concerns in manufacturing, formulation, and clinical research, resulting in ingredients that are superior in quality and efficacy. Nutriventia’s dedication to innovation and improving ingredients is unparalleled, making them a preferred partner in the supplement industry. Their commitment to combining science and nature in the creation of high-quality, functional ingredients is a testament to their mission to improve health and wellness for consumers worldwide.

