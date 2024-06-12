INEOS STYROLUTION RECOGNISED FOR EXCELLENCE WITH BEST QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD FROM SICHUAN CHANGHONG ELECTRIC

Award acknowledges INEOS Styrolution’s commitment to quality, reliable supply and exceptional customer service.

Sichuan Changhong Electric leverages INEOS Styrolution’s Styrolution® PS grade for its Meiling range of refrigerators.

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, received the 2024 Best Quality Supplier Award from Sichuan Changhong Electric, at the company’s annual supplier conference held in Sichuan, China. Founded in 1958, Sichuan Changhong Electric is one of the top domestic home appliance brands in China.

INEOS Styrolution’s Styrolution® PS, a high impact, extrusion/thermoforming grade has been specified for the liner application of Sichuan Changhong Electric’s Meiling range of refrigerators. This material possesses exceptional resistance to attack from fats and oils and is specifically designed to exhibit a high resistance to environmental stress cracking (ESCR), ideal for fridge liner application.

Jui Seng Tay, President Asia Pacific, INEOS Styrolution, says “We are extremely delighted to receive this award from Sichuan Changhong Electric again[1], as it is an irrefutable affirmation of our commitment to deliver value and support for our customers’ growth and success. We will strive to deepen our collaboration with Sichuan Changhong Electric, supporting their ambitious goals in the home appliance industry.”

Styrolution® PS impact modified polystyrene resins are a line of robust grades suitable for extrusion and injection molding, designed to fulfill a variety of customers’ needs. Whether the application is intended for a single use yogurt cup or a durable refrigerator liner, Styrolution PS HIPS resins can meet the demands of technically challenging applications.

[1] Read INEOS Styrolution receives Best supplier Award 2023 from Sichuan Changhong Electric

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the world’s leading styrenics supplier, with a high-performing portfolio of styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS and advanced styrenic products. With more than 90 years of innovation in materials science, INEOS Styrolution is focused on customer satisfaction with differentiated solutions that provide a competitive edge as well as investments in technology that enable closed loop recyclability for styrenics while reducing our carbon emissions. INEOS Styrolution applications can be found in many everyday products across multiple industries: including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging, and toys/sports. Operating 17 production sites in nine countries, the company is a wholly owned subsidiary of INEOS Group Limited and employs approximately 3,000 people. Sales were 4.5 billion euros in 2023.

www.ineos-styrolution.com

