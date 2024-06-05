AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Chula Ranks No.1 in Thailand and Stands as the Only Thai University in the World’s Top 100 for Academic Reputation and Employment Outcomes in QS World University Rankings 2025

PRNewswire June 12, 2024

BANGKOK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chulalongkorn University has once again been recognized as the No. 1 university in Thailand, and the only Thai institution to secure a spot in the world’s top 100 for Academic Reputation and Employment Outcomes, according to the QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2025, officially announced on June 5, 2024.

Additionally, Chulalongkorn University is ranked as the top university in Thailand, 57th in Asia, and 229th globally among 1,500 higher education institutions worldwide in the QS WUR 2025.

The QS World University Rankings 2025 evaluate universities based on nine indicators: Academic Reputation (30%), Citations Per Faculty (20%), Employer Reputation (15%), Employment Outcomes (5%), Faculty/Student Ratio (10%), International Student Ratio (5%), International Faculty Ratio (5%), International Research Network (5%), and Sustainability (5%).

Learn more about the QS World University Rankings 2025 at:
https://www.topuniversities.com/world-university-rankings
https://support.qs.com/hc/en-gb/articles/4405955370898-QS-World-University-Rankings

For the full release and more images, please visit: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/164186/ 

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has made the world’s top 50 universities list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and workability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 211th in the world, up from 244th last year.

Social Media: 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChulalongkornUniversity
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/chulauniversity
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/school/15101896/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chula-ranks-no1-in-thailand-and-stands-as-the-only-thai-university-in-the-worlds-top-100-for-academic-reputation-and-employment-outcomes-in-qs-world-university-rankings-2025-302169468.html

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.