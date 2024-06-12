1 Week to Go: Check who will be and what will happen at Hi & Fi Asia-China 2024

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 25th edition of the Hi & Fi Asia-China is set to be the industry’s premier showcase for the latest advancements in natural, functional, and sustainable food ingredients. Taking place from 19-21 June at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, this year’s event will feature cutting-edge innovations, dynamic discovery zones, and a roster of renowned exhibitors who are redefining the future of the food and beverage supply chain.

Industry Experts Gather at Hi & Fi Asia-China’s Groundbreaking Bilingual Forums

Explore the infinite possibilities of the ocean: Co-organized with GOED, marine-based omega-3 sources are taking center stage at the highly anticipated forum, “Diving into Important Marine Sources: Trends, Challenges, and Growth Strategies of Omega-3.” This bilingual event will bring together a distinguished lineup of industry leaders to share their insights on the evolving omega-3 market.

The forum will kick off with a visionary presentation from Nicole Jansen, team manager of Insights & Innovation at Innova Market Insights. She will take the audience on a captivating journey delving into the vast potential of the growing demand for marine resources. The following forum features presentations from Ellen Schutt (GOED), Scott Yi Zhang (Pattern), Ningning Fan (Luhua Biomarine), and Jorge Brahm (Golden Omega), covering a range of topics crucial to the omega-3 industry.

Navigating the Chinese Food Import Market – Key Insights from Industry Experts: As the global food trade landscape continues to evolve, understanding and adhering to China’s evolving import regulations is crucial for any brand seeking to establish a successful presence in this vast and rapidly growing market. By staying informed on the latest changes and proactively addressing compliance requirements, companies can position themselves for long-term success.

Krystal Wang, Business Development Manager at Chemlinked, will take the stage to delve into the intricacies of China’s imported food regulatory landscape at the Conference: Food Import Market Overview and Access Requirements. She will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the latest requirements and procedures governing food imports into the Chinese market, equipping them with the knowledge needed to navigate this complex regulatory environment.

Shine a Spotlight on Technological: Food Technology Forum: Technological-Driven Transformation of the Food Supply will provide a valuable platform for industry leaders to come together and discuss the transformative potential of technology in the food supply chain. By fostering open dialogue and sharing best practices, we can unlock new possibilities and drive the sustainable development of the food industry. The lineup of speakers, including representatives from DaoFoods, Nourish Ventures, Antion Consulting, and the Rugao Changshou Future Agricultural Park, will provide valuable insights into the transformative role of technology in the food supply chain.

Immerse in the Innovation wonders transforming the industry.

Pioneering Pet Nutrition Solutions: The untapped potential of the pet industry has now embraced the “big health” wave. Recognizing this trend, the event will feature the ‘Pet Food Innovation Zone’ which will gather leading companies such as Jinnong Bio-tech. Co. Ltd, Sinphar Tian-Li pharmaceutical co.,Ltd(Hang Zhou), Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. Ltd, and Tianjin Tangchao Foods Industry Co. Ltd to display their innovative pet food and ingredient solutions. This specialized zone aims to spotlight the industry’s pioneering breakthroughs in pet nutrition and healthcare.

Cultivating Geographic Ingredients: Concurrently, a specific area will shine a light on the Chinese geographical indication of agricultural products processed into natural food ingredients. Exhibitor groups from regions like Yunnan, Zhejiang, and the Guangxi Spice and Fragrance Association will present their premium ingredients, catering to growing consumer demand for natural, healthy food and providing high-quality sources for the industry.

New Breakthroughs – Expanded Space, Increased Exhibitors

This year’s exhibition has expanded from a single hall to two halls, and the number and variety of exhibitors have both increased. The renowned international brands: Givaudan, BGG World, Amicogen, INC, and Angel etc. will be participating, and you will also have the opportunity to discover many new market entrants at the show.

Looking forward to meeting you on 19-21 June at NECC, Shanghai!

