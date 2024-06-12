AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  new product

Food & Industrial Processors Cut Costs with New Moisture and Oil Sensor

PRNewswire June 12, 2024

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Due to rising ingredient prices and a volatile fuel market, industries are searching for innovative solutions to reduce waste and optimize processing efficiencies.

MCT560 Series Online NIR Analyzers

KPM Analytics addresses these challenges head-on by introducing the MCT560 Online NIR (Near Infrared) Sensor Series. It accurately measures parameters such as moisture, oil (fat), coat weight, and temperature, among other characteristics.

The MCT560 Series is a family of three different sensors to serve the diverse needs of industrial manufacturing and food processing users.

  • MCT560: Designed for industrial manufacturing applications, including wood products, paper converting, chemicals, minerals, and many others.
  • MCT566: Designed for use in food production applications such as snack foods, baked goods, ingredients, animal feed, and many others.
  • MCT569: Also designed for food production but offers full washdown capability (IP69 rated).

The MCT560 represents the latest generation of the series and a significant leap forward. One key improvement is its measurement speed – the MCT560 analyzer scans at three-times the speed of the previous MCT460 NIR Sensor Series. The system records an impressive 99 data points per second for more precise, real-time analysis, making it possible to measure individual products on a high-speed conveyor belt.

Other product improvements include advanced usability features, improved serviceability, and a larger user interface based on the latest SensorVu™ software platform, which also controls the newly introduced NIR-7000 online moisture sensor.

MCT560 Analyzers Offer Speed, Precision, and Savings

“Increased data collection speed alone can help companies address soaring costs,” said Chris Pike, Senior Global Business Development Director for NIR Products with KPM Analytics, “but the new MCT560 Series offers so much more.”

The new MCT560 Series is an online, non-contact sensor system based on proven, reliable, and widely used near-infrared (NIR) technology. It easily integrates into existing conveyor systems and offers rapid and continuous analysis for manufacturers and food processing facilities.

Online moisture and fat analysis helps operators increase yield, reduce waste, and achieve consistent product quality. NIR enables operators to meet product specifications precisely, for example, by allowing moisture control to be within one-tenth of a percent.

The MCT560 Series Online NIR Analyzer is Available Now

To order, contact us at sales@kpmanalytics.com.

About KPM Analytics
KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to solve our customers’ problems uniquely. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline Process Control, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

Media contacts:       

Andy Dambeck

adambeck@kpmanalytics.com

774-399-0477
KPM Analytics logo

 

SOURCE KPM Analytics

