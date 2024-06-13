AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aesthetic procedures close to 35 million in 2023

PRNewswire June 13, 2024

Total surgical and non-surgical procedures increased by 3.4% in 2023, up to 34.9 million. 

MOUNT ROYAL, N.J., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) released the results of its annual Global Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures this week at the ISAPS World Congress in Cartagena, showing a higher increase of 5.5% in surgical procedures, with more than 15.8 million procedures performed by plastic surgeons and 19.1 non-surgical procedures. Over the last four years, the overall increase is 40%. 

The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) is the world’s leading professional body for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons with the mission to inspire and nurture Aesthetic Education Worldwide® for the safety of patients.

Aesthetic Procedures 

Liposuction was the most common surgical procedure in 2023 as in 2022, with more than 2.2 million, followed by breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, and rhinoplasty. The most popular non-surgical procedures were botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, hair removal, non-surgical skin tightening, and non-surgical fat reduction.

All face and head procedures showed notable growth from the previous year, with more than 6.5 million procedures and a 19.6% increase. Top procedures were eyelid with more than 1.7 million and a 24% increase, rhinoplasty with 1.1 million procedures and a 21.6% increase, and lip enhancement/perioral procedures with 0.9 million and a 29% increase. There were 4.1 million breast procedures (-5%) and 5.1 million body and extremities procedures (-0.4%).

Liposuction became the most common surgical procedure for women replacing breast augmentation, with 1.8 million procedures and a significant increase of 29% compared to 2021. Eyelid surgery was the most popular surgical procedure among men, replacing liposuction.

Most breast augmentations (53.7% of the total) and rhinoplasties (65.8%) took place on 18–34-year-olds, whereas botulinum toxin injectables were most popular among those aged 35–50 (49% of the total). 

Botulinum toxin remained the most common non-surgical procedure for both men and women and across all age groups, with 8.8 million procedures performed by plastic surgeons worldwide. In second place, hyaluronic acid procedures increased by 29% to 5.5 million. 

Commenting on the global results, Dr. Gianluca Campiglio, Global Survey Editor and plastic surgeon in Italy said, “Although 85.5% of the total number of aesthetic procedures are performed on women, procedures in men have a higher increase, mainly explained by the 18% increase of surgical procedures in face and head.” 

The US performed the most procedures with over 6.1 million, followed by Brazil with 3.3 million. 

For a copy of the survey’s detailed results, visit https://www.isaps.org/discover/media-centre/ 

For media inquiries, please contact: media@isaps.org.

 

SOURCE INTL SOCIETY OF AESTHETIC PLASTIC SURGERY

