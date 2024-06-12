AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Vantage Connect wins “Best Trade Execution” at Global Forex Awards – B2B 2024 for the second time

PRNewswire June 12, 2024

LONDON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Connect, the institutional operation of Vantage UK, has proudly secured “Best Trade Execution” at the Global Forex Awards – B2B 2024, for the second year running. This accolade highlights Vantage Connect’s unwavering commitment to delivering superior trade execution services in the B2B forex trading sector.

The Global Forex Awards – B2B, now in its fifth year, celebrate businesses that demonstrate exceptional performance and innovation in B2B forex trading solutions. These awards, organised by Holiston Media, honour companies that set industry standards and excel in service delivery.

David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK, comments, “We are honoured to receive the ‘Best Trade Execution’ award. At Vantage Connect, we have a dedicated team focused on monitoring and improving our trading  environment enabling us to offer fast execution on low spreads to institutional clients. This award reaffirms our dedication to empowering financial institutions and firms to seize market opportunities with confidence.”

With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Vantage Connect continues to solidify its position as a leader in the B2B forex trading industry. The company remains committed to delivering exceptional value and service to its institutional clients.

For more information about Vantage Connect and its award-winning trade execution services, please visit connect.vantagemarkets.co.uk

About Vantage UK
Vantage UK (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage UK transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.co.uk/

Risk warning: CFDs and Spread Bets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Bets with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spread Bets work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please seek independent advice if necessary.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vantage-connect-wins-best-trade-execution-at-global-forex-awards—b2b-2024-for-the-second-time-302170529.html

SOURCE Vantage

