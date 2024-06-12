AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Audi Sport Accelerates Design and Production Processes with trinckle Software and UltiMaker 3D Printers

PRNewswire June 12, 2024

NEW YORK and GELDERMALSEN, Netherlands, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — UltiMaker, a global leader in 3D printing, and trinckle, a leading provider of design automation software, today announced a case study showcasing the impact that 3D printing and design automation solutions have on Audi Sport’s manufacturing workflow.

Audi Sport Accelerates Design and Production Processes with trinckle Software and UltiMaker 3D Printers.

When faced with the challenge of rapidly creating nearly 200 new tools to produce the Audi E-Tron GT at the Audi Sport Böllinger Höfe facility in Heilbronn, Germany, traditional methods fell short. The conventional process of designing and outsourcing production of these essential components often took weeks to months, causing delays and inefficiencies in the assembly line.

Leveraging trinckle’s Fixturemate software, Audi Sport designed customized fixtures for assembly in a matter of minutes, compared to hours typically spent with traditional CAD software. This user-friendly software simplified the design process, allowing for precise and easy-to-produce tools, jigs and fixtures.

Audi Sport then brought these designs to life through 3D printing. Equipped with UltiMaker S series 3D printers, the Audi Sport factory now boasts a 3D printing room capable of producing the necessary tools in a single day – a feat that previously took weeks or even months through outsourcing.

The benefits of this approach extend beyond just speed. With access to the UltiMaker Marketplace and its wide range of third-party materials, Audi Sport can ensure the durability and functionality of their applications to withstand the rigors of automotive assembly while also protecting delicate components from damage. UltiMaker Cura simplifies the printing process, providing optimized print profiles for effortless preparation of parts.

By embracing 3D printing for tools, Audi Sport has slashed costs by over 80% while drastically reducing lead times, ensuring that workers have the tools they need when they need them. By leveraging UltiMaker’s ecosystem and trinckle’s software, fixture design has been made easier, empowering anyone to create custom parts and reap the benefits of enhanced efficiency and productivity.

Learn more at https://ultimaker.com/learn/audi-sport-3d-printed-tools-jigs-and-fixtures-in-a-day-instead-of-weeks/.

About UltiMaker

UltiMaker is a global leader in 3D printing, focused on shaping the future of manufacturing, product development, and education. With a wide range of cutting-edge 3D printing solutions, one of the widest portfolios of 3D printing materials on the market, and leading 3D printing software platforms, UltiMaker is paving the way for innovation across industries.

Ultimaker Logo

 

Audi Sport Logo

 

SOURCE Ultimaker

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.