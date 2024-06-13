AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Hyundai Motor Group Serves Up Culinary Innovation with Chef Corey Lee as New Restaurant ‘Na Oh’ Leads Unique Customer Experiences in Singapore

PRNewswire June 13, 2024
  • Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore introduces ‘Na Oh,’ a unique Korean restaurant led by Three-Michelin-Star Chef Corey Lee, opening on June 15
  • Na Oh aims to be a cultural hub for Korean cuisine, craft and design, featuring diverse collaborations with Korean artisans
  • Restaurant to offer a seasonal menu based on Korean fermentation and ingredients from HMGICS’s vertical Smart Farm, providing a unique seed-to-table experience
  • HMGICS to reopen customer experience (CX) space, offering various interactive customer programs, including 3D Virtual Reality Tour and Skytrack Experience

SEOUL, South Korea and SINGAPORE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is excited to announce the opening of a new Korean restaurant, ‘Na Oh,’ with world-renowned Three-Michelin-Star Chef Corey Lee. The restaurant, located at Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS), is set to open on June 15, aligning with the reopening of HMGICS customer experience programs.

Na Oh, which means ‘moving from inside out’ in Korean, is more than a restaurant. It is a cultural hub for Korean cuisine, craft and design, showcasing the work of Korean artisans. Under the culinary leadership of San Francisco-based Chef Lee, Na Oh brings a modern touch to traditional Korean cuisine, marking Lee’s debut project in Southeast Asia.

“We’re excited to bring this unique culinary experience to our Innovation Center in Singapore,” said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. “By working with Chef Lee, we’re blending Korean tradition with global innovation that represents what modern Korean culture is all about.”

Chef Lee’s inaugural summer menu showcases his innovative take on traditional Korean dishes. The menu features Mulhwe, a seafood dish served in an icy kimchi broth; Naengmyun, cold beef noodles; and Samgyetang, a chicken dish flavored with ginseng.

Na Oh will be open from Wednesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner. Reservations are recommended and can be made through the HMGICS website. (Link)

Alongside the new restaurant, HMGICS is reopening its customer experience (CX) space with a variety of programs to increase its interaction with local customers in Singapore. The 80-minute CX Discovery Tour is offered free of charge, and reservations can be made on the HMGICS website. (Link)

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.