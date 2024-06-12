Ansell Recognized with the Frost & Sullivan 2024 Global Company of the Year Award for Revolutionizing Workplace Safety and Promoting Sustainability

Ansell is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of workers worldwide with an extensive range of safety solutions that meet the specific needs of clinicians and healthcare providers.

SAN ANTONIO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched and conducted a review of the global healthcare supplies industry and based on its findings, recognizes Ansell with the 2024 Global Company of the Year Award. Ansell is a global leader in protection solutions, specializing in safety products, such as gloves and personal protective equipment (PPE), to protect workers in various verticals industries, including healthcare, laboratory, life sciences, industrial and automotive.

Ansell is deeply committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of workers with its highly advanced personal protection equipment and safety solutions. Their customer-centric approach is exemplified through innovative solutions like the Worker Experience Innovation platform and exceptional educational support services such as AnsellCARES. Ansell offers groundbreaking technologies, especially in the form of two significant technologies, ERGOFORM, and PI-KARE, which are designed to protect clinicians and improve safety outcomes. ERGOFORM reduces musculoskeletal stress and strain, enhancing comfort and productivity for healthcare professionals. PI-KARE eliminates standard chemical accelerators used in gloves, offering the world’s first non-sensitizing, skin-friendly synthetic PI (polyisoprene) gloves. These sophisticated technologies exemplify Ansell’s unwavering commitment to developing premium and sustainable protective solutions that prioritize user well-being and performance.

Ansell’s commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns with the goal of creating a safer and more sustainable future for workers. The company’s sustainability initiatives are multifaceted and include various strategies to minimize resource consumption, reduce waste generation, and promote eco-friendly practices. One of the key pillars of Ansell’s sustainability efforts is the development of the Ansell Earth framework. Ansell Earth is the company’s platform to introduce science-based claims structured across the five product life cycle areas: Material, Manufacturing, Packaging, Use, and End of Use. The platform provides reliable and easy to access product sustainability information, something which their customers have continuously requested. Providing clear and proven sustainability claims helps users make PPE choices in line with their environmental values and sustainability goals. The company contributes to maintaining high-quality safety and sustainability standards, setting it apart in their commitment.

“With a strong commitment to creating a more sustainable future, Ansell assists customers in achieving their sustainability goals by offering environmentally friendly solutions,” said Utkarsha Soundankar, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Building upon its resilient global network, deep knowledge, and unrivaled portfolio, Ansell regularly collaborates with customers to develop tailored solutions that address the concerns of the ever-evolving healthcare industry. The close relationships that they have cultivated with various customers over 130 years have allowed the company to respond quickly to market demands and innovate based on clientfeedback.

“Ansell’s unique total value proposition lies in its resilient global network, deep knowledge, and unrivaled portfolio,” noted Soundankar.

Angie Phillips, VP of VP, Regional Sales for Medical in North Americas relayed that, “Our goal is to forge a more sustainable future for your business and the planet. Our global network built on over 130 years of deep knowledge allows us to create effective partnerships with customers that enable us to deliver a unique, sustainable safety solutions portfolio with proven quality outcomes, increased satisfaction, and total cost savings.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

