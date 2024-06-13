AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tompkins Robotics Announces Expanded Capabilities in the Australian Market, as Primary Sight Becomes Tompkins Robotics ANZ

PRNewswire June 13, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tompkins Robotics today announced that Primary Sight, a premier provider of supply chain technology solutions in Australia, will become Tompkins Robotics ANZ. Bringing Primary Sight into the Tompkins Robotics organization marks a significant milestone as it continues to expand its global footprint and enhance its service offerings.

Primary Sight Becomes Tompkins Robotics ANZ

“We are thrilled to welcome Primary Sight into the Tompkins Robotics organization,” said Mike Futch, CEO of Tompkins Robotics. “Together, we will leverage our robotics automation expertise with Primary Sight’s local market knowledge to deliver comprehensive solutions to our customers on a global scale.”

The Primary Sight team has over 30 years of industry experience, bringing innovative, cost-effective solutions from concept through implementation in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Since partnering in 2021, Tompkins Robotics and Primary Sight have yielded remarkable results, with a notable increase in efficiency and a reduction in operational costs for our clients.

“Becoming a part of Tompkins Robotics is a pivotal moment for our team and customers,” says Sean Hewat, Head of ANZ Operations, formerly from Primary Sight. “We look forward to delivering our superior solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers and strengthen the supply chain infrastructure across the region.” 

For more information about Tompkins Robotics and Primary Sight joining forces, please visit www.TompkinsRobotics.com

About Tompkins Robotics
Founded in 2017, Tompkins Robotics is a global leader in robotic sortation solutions for distribution and fulfillment operations. Building on momentum from the award-winning tSort robotic sortation solution, the company continues to develop innovative robotic solutions to solve the most challenging supply chain problems. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsrobotics.com.

Contact Information:
Lee Ann Vallerga
Marketing Director 
Tompkins Robotics 
Marketing@tompkinsrobotics.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2436401/TR_Primary_Sight___Email_Header_01_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tompkins-robotics-announces-expanded-capabilities-in-the-australian-market-as-primary-sight-becomes-tompkins-robotics-anz-302171394.html

SOURCE Tompkins Robotics

