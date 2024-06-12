AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bybit Offers Football Fans a Chance to Win Big in its Crypto Cup 2024

PRNewswire June 12, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to announce its Crypto Cup 2024. This event offers soccer fans and crypto enthusiasts the chance to win a share of a whopping 500,000 USDT prize pool by predicting the winners of each tournament stage.

The Crypto Cup 2024 runs from Jun. 12, 2024, at 10 AM UTC to Jul. 14, 2024, at 7 PM UTC. Participants can start earning Crypto Cup Tickets by trading on Bybit’s platform. Each ticket allows them to vote for their favorite teams and earn points with each correct prediction.

How to Participate:

Participants can earn Crypto Cup Tickets through various activities on Bybit:

1. Trading:

  • Perpetual and Futures Contracts: Get one ticket for every 50,000 USDT in trading volume.
  • Options: Get one ticket for every 15,000 USDT in trading volume.
  • Spot Trading: Get one ticket for every 10,000 USDT in trading volume.

2. Earn tickets by referring friends who deposit and trade on Bybit.

3. Get a ticket by creating a Bybit Cloud Wallet or Keyless Wallet.

4. Earn tickets by hitting a trading volume of at least 5,000 USDT with a Trading Bot.

5. New and existing VIP users can earn multiple tickets based on their VIP level.

6. Earn tickets by spending with the Bybit Card or referring friends to apply for the card.

Prize Distribution:

Each Crypto Cup Ticket allows participants to vote for their favorite teams. Correct predictions earn Crypto Cup Points, which determine the share of the prize pool each participant receives. In addition to the prize pool, Bybit offers an exclusive Austria trip to one lucky winner in each of the five rounds of lucky draws. The trip includes a round-trip ticket and a luxurious one-night hotel stay.

Don’t miss this opportunity to combine your love for football and cryptocurrency trading. Join the Crypto Cup 2024 today and earn substantial rewards!

For more information, visit here.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 25 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-offers-football-fans-a-chance-to-win-big-in-its-crypto-cup-2024-302170532.html

SOURCE Bybit

