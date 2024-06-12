AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Yaber and JBL Shine in New York’s Times Square: June 25th Launch for Unparalleled Entertainment Projectors

PRNewswire June 12, 2024

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yaber, a pioneer in entertainment projectors, has teamed up once again with JBL, a global leader in premium portable audio technology, to make waves in New York’s Times Square. Together, they are poised to unveil their latest marvels in entertainment projection at 9:00 AM EST on June 25th. This collaboration seeks to redefine the audiovisual landscape, epitomizing the seamless synergy between Yaber and JBL while sparking fervor among audiences.

With the brand statement “Looks Better, Sounds Perfect”, Yaber demonstrates its commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual excellence and audio perfection, bringing style to every corner of life. Recognizing the transformative power of immersive sound, Yaber collaborates with leading figures in the audio industry such as JBL to deliver captivating audio that harmonize with its stunning visuals.

Save the Date: June 25th
Yaber is thrilled to announce the upcoming unveiling of its cutting-edge audiovisual projectors with Sound by JBL. Mark your calendars for 9 AM EST on June 25, 2024, and get ready for the next evolution in entertainment, anytime, anywhere.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

At Yaber, we’re not just a brand; we’re an experience. We are dedicated to developing and providing high-quality, high-performance entertainment projectors that meet users’ demands for individuality, creativity, and interactive entertainment, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the ultimate cinema-quality sound experience.

SOURCE Yaber Technologies Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.