Yaber and JBL Shine in New York’s Times Square: June 25th Launch for Unparalleled Entertainment Projectors

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yaber, a pioneer in entertainment projectors, has teamed up once again with JBL, a global leader in premium portable audio technology, to make waves in New York’s Times Square. Together, they are poised to unveil their latest marvels in entertainment projection at 9:00 AM EST on June 25th. This collaboration seeks to redefine the audiovisual landscape, epitomizing the seamless synergy between Yaber and JBL while sparking fervor among audiences.

With the brand statement “Looks Better, Sounds Perfect”, Yaber demonstrates its commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual excellence and audio perfection, bringing style to every corner of life. Recognizing the transformative power of immersive sound, Yaber collaborates with leading figures in the audio industry such as JBL to deliver captivating audio that harmonize with its stunning visuals.

Save the Date: June 25th

Yaber is thrilled to announce the upcoming unveiling of its cutting-edge audiovisual projectors with Sound by JBL. Mark your calendars for 9 AM EST on June 25, 2024, and get ready for the next evolution in entertainment, anytime, anywhere.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

At Yaber, we’re not just a brand; we’re an experience. We are dedicated to developing and providing high-quality, high-performance entertainment projectors that meet users’ demands for individuality, creativity, and interactive entertainment, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the ultimate cinema-quality sound experience.

