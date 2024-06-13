AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Amplify Healthcare Documentation: New AI-Powered Clinical Workflow Solution Incorporating Dragon Medical Capabilities

PRNewswire June 13, 2024

LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Prescribe Digital, a pioneering leader in healthcare technology, proudly introduces its AI-powered clinical documentation workflow solution, designed to elevate the efficiency of healthcare professionals grappling with the ever-increasing demands of accurate and timely clinical correspondence.

Amplify Logo

In response to the escalating pressures faced by healthcare providers to deliver vast quantities of precise clinical documentation in a timely manner, Prescribe Digital’s new platform, Amplify+®, incorporates Nuance’s Dragon Medical capabilities, recognised globally as top-rated speech-driven clinical documentation technology.

Prescribe Digital has supported clinicians with documentation in the healthcare industry for almost 20 years. This solution comes as a new arm to their support offering, providing clinicians and administrative staff with tools to help revolutionise workflows.

Key features and benefits of Amplify+®:

  • End-to-end AI-Powered efficiency: Amplify+® harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to streamline clinical documentation, ensuring accuracy and timeliness in healthcare correspondence.
  • Providing complete workflow alongside embedded speech recognition and Dragon Medical One: The Microsoft Azure-based platform, Amplify+®, utilises Dragon Medical One and integrated speech capabilities to provide healthcare professionals with advanced voice control that allow for more comprehensive and unified clinician and administrative staff correspondence.
  • Zero client installation: Amplify+® eliminates the need for client installations, allowing for a hassle-free and efficient onboarding process.
  • Pre-built PRSB templates: Incorporating a full template builder with pre-built PRSB templates for all outpatient departments. 

Mark Frost, Managing Director at Prescribe Digital, said: “Having worked in the healthcare industry for almost 20 years, we understand the immense challenges faced by healthcare professionals in delivering accurate and timely clinical documentation. Running on Microsoft Azure, Amplify+® is not just a solution; it’s a transformation in how healthcare workflows are managed, providing a seamless, integrated experience with the benefit of Dragon Medical and Dragon Medical One. Amplify+® is the answer to the increasing demand for efficient and accurate clinical correspondence.”

Simon Wallace, Chief Clinical Information Officer at Microsoft, said: “Amplify+® incorporates Dragon Medical One and embedded speech recognition with workflow management. The two combined will empower healthcare professionals to manage clinical correspondence and to focus on what matters most – patient care.”

For more information about how Amplify+® can help to transform your clinical correspondence – contact the Prescribe Digital Team.

Visit: www.prescribe-digital.com
Email: info@prescribe-digital.com

About Amplify+®:

The Amplify+® platform incorporates Dragon, speech recognition, offering a comprehensive clinical documentation solution to healthcare professionals.

About Prescribe Digital

Prescribe Digital has been an integral part of clinical correspondence workflows within the NHS and hospitals worldwide including Australia and New Zealand, since 2005.

Prescribe’s solutions enable clinicians and administrative staff to maximise their time and do more of what matters – delivering patient care. For more information, visit www.prescribe-digital.com or www.linkedin.com/company/prescribe-digital/.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/amplify-healthcare-documentation-new-ai-powered-clinical-workflow-solution-incorporating-dragon-medical-capabilities-302170985.html

SOURCE Prescribe Digital

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.