SERMATEC Advances Zero-Carbon Strategy with Commercial Energy Storage Project in Eastern Europe

PRNewswire June 13, 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SERMATEC, one of the few companies selected for the BloombergNEF (BNEF) Tier 1 list for two consecutive quarters, has recently completed the grid connection of its commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage project in Eastern Europe. This project delivers a comprehensive energy storage solution (ESS) that includes the EasyCube Series 372kWh storage system, PCS, Isolation Transformer, and Integrated Grid-connected Cabinet.

The project specifics highlight the provision of a complete set of storage solutions tailored to the client’s needs. The EasyCube Series 372kWh storage system is particularly well-suited for large-capacity C&I energy storage requirements. With a project scale of 372kWh*2, it offers several performance advantages:

  • It features PACK-level immersion fire protection to ensure high safety, and its cabinet boasts an IP55 high protection level, ensuring stable performance in complex outdoor environments.
  • The intelligent battery health management system, encompassing health assessment, safety warning, and lifespan prediction, ensures comprehensive system status and risk management, allowing for safe operation and maintenance.
  • The system’s high-speed dispatch response, with a cell temperature difference of ≤3℃, futher enhances battery lifespan.

The ESS greatly improves power quality and provides backup power, reducing energy costs for enterprises and increasing the use of green energy. It also maintains the safe and stable operation of the system, further supporting the zero-carbon strategy.

Li Feng, Chairman of SERMATEC, expressed his pride in the company’s achievements, stating, “I’m thrilled by the remarkable progress we’ve made in the global energy storage market. The successful delivery of our C&I energy storage project in Eastern Europe not only demonstrates our dedication in technology and solutions but also reflects our profound understanding of customer needs. Our continuous expansion in Europe, APAC, Africa, and Latin America, along with recent successful projects in Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia, firmly solidifies our leading position on a global scale.”

Looking ahead, SERMATEC will showcase its latest innovations at upcoming industry exhibitions. At SNEC, the company will be at Booth No. A130 in Hall 8.1, unveiling the latest products and the “Green Low-Carbon Workstation” to help enterprises achieve zero-carbon strategies. At Intersolar, located at Booth No. C2.410, SERMATEC will display the latest commercial and grid-side ESS. Notably, the company also maintains an office in Frankfurt, Germany.

SERMATEC consistently maintains a forward-looking and keen development strategy, heavily investing in regions like Europe and APAC in recent years to understand local market demands and provide robust ESS. The company is currently preparing to deliver several projects in Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. As a BNEF Tier 1 energy storage manufacturer, SERMATEC has successfully delivered over 5GWh of energy storage systems worldwide. Its global customer base spans across more than 30 countries and regions. With a core team that brings over 20 years of industry experience and over 55% of personnel dedicated to research and development, SERMATEC is well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of the market.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sermatec-advances-zero-carbon-strategy-with-commercial-energy-storage-project-in-eastern-europe-302171007.html

SOURCE SERMATEC

