Pall Corporation Opens US$150 Million Manufacturing Facility in Singapore to Support Global Semiconductor Demand

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pall Corporation, a leader in filtration, separation and purification technologies, today held its opening ceremony for a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Singapore that will serve regional and global customers within the growing semiconductor industry. Pall has invested approximately US$150 million on the facility which will primarily produce lithography and wet-etch filtration, purification and separation solutions that will help meet the high demand for advanced node semiconductor chips.

“Throughout an almost 80-year history, Pall has been on the forefront of solving some of the world’s most complex challenges using advanced filtration. This new facility is not only an important development for advancing semiconductor manufacturing technology, but also an important next step for Pall. We will continue to leverage our experience and expertise to help solve global challenges, from the increased demand for advanced chips to aiding in the transition to greener manufacturing,” said Mr. Naresh Narasimhan, Danaher Group Executive, High Growth Markets & Pall Corporation.

The now-completed seven-acre facility will include more than 18,000 square meters of high-volume manufacturing (HVM) and office space and will integrate core research and development capabilities in the future. The new facility will allow customers in highly demanding industries to meet growing end market demand for data processing and storage.

“Newer applications like generative artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), next generation communications and autonomous vehicles require cutting-edge semiconductor chips that are made in advanced node fabs. The high technology filtration solutions manufactured by this new facility are specifically designed to support the production of these advanced node logic and memory chips,” said Mr. Shangaza Dasent, Vice President and General Manager Microelectronics, Pall Corporation.

It is expected that the new site will create up to 300 jobs over the next few years across science, engineering and advanced manufacturing, with an emphasis on training and developing new talent as well as enabling transfer of knowledge to contribute to the growth of the sector as part of Singapore’s long-term strategy. There will be a consistent focus on talent development aligned to broader strategic national priorities to ensure that the advanced manufacturing industry can thrive in Singapore. With the addition of Pall’s new facility, Pall is building more capacity to support cutting-edge technologies and help scale new applications like generative AI.

“We warmly welcome Pall’s new manufacturing facility to Singapore’s vibrant semiconductor ecosystem. This addition not only strengthens Singapore’s position as a critical node within the global semiconductor industry, but also improves the resiliency of the supply chain for the region. Singapore is committed to nurturing talent, building our R&D capabilities and ecosystem, and working with the industry to build a robust and diverse advanced manufacturing cluster,” said Mr. Tan Kong Hwee, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board.

Mr. Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth, graced the opening ceremony as Guest of Honor and was joined by Casey Mace, Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S. Embassy in Singapore and Tan Kong Hwee, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board.

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader supplying solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of industries. Pall works with customers to advance health, safety, and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide.

