  • new product

Blockchain for Good Alliance and Bybit Web3 Join SocialPlus Hackathon to Empower Builders Using Blockchain and AI Technology in the Web3 Ecosystem

PRNewswire June 13, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ —  Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) and Bybit Web3 are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership and community partnership, respectively, with the SocialPlus Hackathon. This collaboration aims to foster innovation, knowledge sharing, and collaboration within the DeBox and Web3 ecosystem, leveraging the power of Blockchain and AI technology.

The SocialPlus Hackathon, a virtual event running from now until September, will provide a platform for participants to showcase their talent and actively contribute to the development of the Web3 ecosystem.

Participants can work on three tracks, including the DeBox Open Platform — Bot Market Track, DeBox Open Platform — DAPP Market Track, and the Blockchain for Good Track (BGA), and will have the chance to compete for a prize pool of up to $30,000. In addition, all finalists will receive an exclusive NFT and points rewards provided by BGA.

“As an industry leader, Bybit is committed to empowering the next generation of projects through the Blockchain for Good Alliance. Our collaboration with the SocialPlus Hackathon exemplifies our dedication to pushing boundaries and driving innovation in the Web3 ecosystem. Together with the SocialPlus Hackathon, we anticipate witnessing the creative and transformative projects that will shape the future of Web3 and contribute to a decentralized and inclusive world.” said Emily Bao, Bybit Web3 Evangelist.

For more information about the SocialPlus Hackathon and to register, visit this page.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 1 million wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting. 

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 30 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/blockchain-for-good-alliance-and-bybit-web3-join-socialplus-hackathon-to-empower-builders-using-blockchain-and-ai-technology-in-the-web3-ecosystem-302171729.html

SOURCE Bybit

