BMO Announces Rohit Sharma as Global Cricket Ambassador

Cricketer and international cultural icon Rohit Sharma named as a BMO cricket ambassador ahead of ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BMO today announced a cricket ambassador partnership with professional cricket player and international cultural icon, Rohit Sharma, ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in June, held in North America for the first time as well as the West Indies.

Celebrated by fans worldwide, Rohit Sharma has garnered numerous accolades and records across all formats of the game. Fans in India and globally can expect to see Rohit lead India at this year’s ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

“Rohit Sharma’s story of ambition, passion and success is an inspiration for many across the globe, including the fans who come to Canada to build a new life and achieve real financial progress,” said Sumit Sarkar, Head, Customer Growth & Segments, BMO. “Sports invoke a sense of community and purpose beyond borders. Our partnership with Rohit speaks to cricket’s global connection and allows us to meet newcomers wherever they are in their financial journey by connecting them with a piece of home to their new home.”

“Throughout my career, I have seen how cricket has united and inspired fans across cultures and borders. Sharing this belief, I am happy to partner with BMO and play a role in their commitment to helping newcomers make progress wherever they are,” said Rohit Sharma. “With the right support, I always believed any dream can be achieved with hard work and determination. Together with BMO, I look forward to being a voice that empowers fans to pursue and achieve their personal and financial goals.”

Through this partnership with BMO, Rohit will appear in promotional videos and social media posts to inspire newcomers to Canada to plan their new financial journey. This cricket ambassador partnership builds on BMO’s commitment to delivering convenient, digitally-enabled banking experiences that support newcomers to Canada throughout their journey and empower them to make financial progress.

In 2023, BMO’s New to Canada program was recognized for Best Use of Tech in Retail Banking from the Banking Tech Awards, an organization that celebrates key developments and innovation in banking, finance and technology. In November 2023, BMO’s NewStart® Pre-Arrival Account Opening program received the BAI Global Innovation Award and Qorus-Accenture Banking Innovation Award, underscoring BMO’s ongoing efforts to pioneer advancements in digital banking and reflecting the bank’s mission to provide an exceptional banking experience beyond borders.

New Beginnings Made Simpler: BMO Helps Newcomers Make Real Financial Progress

BMO’s NewStart program provides customers with a suite of best-in-class, personalized, no-fee banking products, including chequing and savings accounts, customized mortgage options, credit with no credit history, investments, and worldwide money transfers to establish their finances. Pre-Arrival Account Opening Program : BMO’s industry leading digital banking program allows online applicants in eligible jurisdictions to have their BMO Pre-Arrival bank account applications processed instantly. The program also enables applicants from 13 countries to open a bank account in minutes and an International Student GIC if eligible, before they arrive in Canada , making their financial transition easier and quicker.

: BMO’s industry leading digital banking program allows online applicants in eligible jurisdictions to have their BMO Pre-Arrival bank account applications processed instantly. The program also enables applicants from 13 countries to open a bank account in minutes and an International Student GIC if eligible, before they arrive in , making their financial transition easier and quicker. BMO SmartProgress : To help with their transition, BMO SmartProgress is a free online financial education program that provides newcomers with a customized, on-demand, and interactive learning experience. This financial literacy platform is geared to help educate newcomers on the Canadian banking system and assist them in creating good financial habits while they start their new lives. It features content including videos and tools to give newcomers a better understanding of complex financial topics, including budgeting and credit management, homeownership, and investing in their future.

: To help with their transition, BMO SmartProgress is a free online financial education program that provides newcomers with a customized, on-demand, and interactive learning experience. This financial literacy platform is geared to help educate newcomers on the Canadian banking system and assist them in creating good financial habits while they start their new lives. It features content including videos and tools to give newcomers a better understanding of complex financial topics, including budgeting and credit management, homeownership, and investing in their future. BMO Newcomer Talent Program: BMO’s Newcomer Talent Program is a recruitment program for displaced persons, immigrants, and refugees, providing support and creating employment opportunities for newcomers to Canada and the United States . This program includes personalized recruitment pages that make it easy for jobseekers to introduce themselves to BMO and explore job opportunities in both Canada and the United States .

To learn more about how BMO can help new Canadians make financial progress, visit www.bmo.com/newcomers.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

Media Contact: Anke Suwanda, Toronto, Anke.Suwanda@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996

