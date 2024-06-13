Creative Triumphs at EHA Awards 2024 with Double Accolades for Innovative Products

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Creative proudly announces its recent triumph at the prestigious European Hardware Awards (EHA) 2024. Both Creative Aurvana Ace 2 and Creative Pebble X Plus have received top accolades, cementing the brand’s position as a frontrunner in the technology industry.

The EHA Awards are regarded as the pinnacle of achievement in the European tech landscape, uniting over 100 of Europe’s most respected technology journalists from prominent publications to recognize the year’s best hardware innovations. Celebrated for a decade of highlighting top technology hardware, the awards draw expertise from editors at leading tech publications across Europe, including Hardwareluxx (Germany), Geeknetic (Spain), KitGuru (UK), Cowcotland (France), PurePC (Poland), IO-Tech (The Nordics), Hardware Upgrade (Italy), Technology Insider (The Netherlands), and Lab 501 (Romania). Together, they ensure that the awards represent a comprehensive view of the best in the market.

The Creative Aurvana Ace 2 clinched the Best Earphones award, a testament to its superior sound quality and innovative design. Powered by xMEMS technology, the Aurvana Ace 2 unleashes the full potential of lifelike sound. It offers superior CD-quality clarity and precision, enhanced by Snapdragon Sound with Qualcomm aptX Lossless technology and Qualcomm Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation. These premium features are beautifully complemented by an aesthetically pleasing translucent compact charging case, perfectly blending performance and style.

In the Best Speakers category, the Creative Pebble X Plus stood out for its exceptional sound clarity, compact design, and powerful audio performance. Boasting an impressive RMS power of up to 30W and a peak power of up to 60W, both the 2.0 and 2.1 configurations promise a superior listening experience for music, movies, and gaming. In addition to its audio prowess, the Pebble X Plus features customizable RGB lighting, allowing users to create a pulsating light show to match any mood. With both wired and wireless modes, these speakers are an excellent choice for those seeking a premium desktop audio upgrade.

“We are thrilled and deeply honoured to receive these prestigious awards from the European Hardware Association,” said Song Siow Hui, CEO of Creative. “The recognition of the Creative Aurvana Ace 2 and Creative Pebble X Plus underscores our commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering outstanding products to our customers. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

For more information about our award-winning products, visit our website at Creative.com

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution – which established a user base of 400 million – Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods’ personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience – with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness – in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person’s unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

This announcement relates to products launched in Singapore. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements.

