AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Omdia: OLED materials market will resume the growth to reach over $2billion in 2024

PRNewswire June 13, 2024

LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — According to Omdia’s latest report, the global market for OLED materials is poised for a rebound after experiencing a deficit in recent years. The findings from Omdia’s latest ‘OLED Materials Market Tracker – 2Q24C‘ released in June, indicate a shift in trajectory. While OLED materials had been on a steady growth path until 2021 driven by the rapid expansion of OLEDs in the display market, they encountered a decline for the first time in 2022. However, Omdia’s analysis shows a resurgence in growth for OLED materials, signaling a promising outlook for the industry.

Annual OLED material revenue

Jimmy Kim, Ph.D. and Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia explained, “The decline was primarily due to sluggish end-market sales of OLED TVs. The OLED TV’s larger unit area compared to other OLED applications results in higher material consumption during manufacturing. Despite OLED TV shipments being relatively low, their share in total OLED material consumption is significant.”

The chart illustrates a substantial revenue decline for WOLED/QD OLED while the revenue for FMM RGB OLED remained reasonably stable.

In 2023, OLED materials revenue experienced a slight increase but only reached levels similar to those of 2021. Kim noted, “The end-market demand for OLED TVs has yet to fully recover from the previous year.”

The utilization of WOLED fabs appears to be improving this year. According to Omdia’s ‘OLED and LCD Supply Demand & Equipment Tracker – 4Q23’, the utilization of LGD’s Paju E4 line rebounded to over 60% in 1Q24 following a low of 33% at the end of 2022. LGD’s WOLED line in Guangzhou also saw utilization rise to over 50%. Additionally, Samsung Display plans to maintain the operation of its QD OLED fab at over 70% during the first half of 2024. “Consequently, we anticipate a significant increase in OLED materials revenue for WOLED/QD OLED this year.”, Kim noted.

In contrast, material revenue for FMM RGB OLED has shown robust growth since 2023. This growth is attributed to increased material demand for Apple’s latest iPad models complemented by sustained revenue from traditional iPhone displays. Additionally, Chinese manufacturers are increasing their consumption of OLED materials to meet local display demand. This trend is expected to prevent a decline in overall OLED material consumption and drive strong growth in the coming years. According to Omdia’s forecast, that annual OLED materials revenue (excluding dopants revenue) is projected to exceed $2billion this year and is set to reach $2.6billion by 2028.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.  

Fasiha Khan Fasiha.khan@omdia.com 

Omdia Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/omdia-oled-materials-market-will-resume-the-growth-to-reach-over-2billion-in-2024-302171930.html

SOURCE Omdia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.