  • poll

The Impact Rankings 2024: KIIT Tops Among Most Impactful Universities in India, Ranks 6th Globally

PRNewswire June 13, 2024

BHUBANESWAR, India, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, has been placed among the top 6 most impactful universities globally and ranked 1st in India in terms of the Sustainable Development Goal of ‘Reduced Inequalities’ in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024. With an overall score of 79.3 – 83.9, KIIT is ranked in the 201-300 cohort globally in this prestigious ranking published on 12th June 2024. The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings celebrate universities that excel across multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This unique ranking exercise evaluates the performance of universities across all 17 SDGs.

KIIT Arial photo

KIIT University is ranked 6th in the world in terms of ‘Reduced Inequalities’ and 1st in India. Additionally, KIIT has secured the 71st position globally in the SDG of ‘Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions’ and is ranked 1st in India. In terms of the SDG of ‘Quality Education’, it is ranked 55th in the world and 5th in India. KIIT University is also ranked 5th in India in the SDG of ‘Partnership for the Goals’.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS lauded the historic achievement and said: “KIIT’s position among the world’s most impactful universities in the parameters of Quality Education, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, Reduced Inequalities, and Partnership for the Goals, reflects its enormous contribution in the field over the decades”. He congratulated the faculty fraternity of KIIT-DU, staff members and the students for the unique achievement.

KIIT University, established in Odisha, has spread its influence all over the world in the field of quality education, intellectuals said. It takes pride as a community-based university, contributing to pressing social issues such as reducing poverty through education, women empowerment, equal opportunity in the work place, rural development, tribal upliftment, art, culture and literature.

 

KIIT_Logo

 

SOURCE KIIT

