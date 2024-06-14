AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

TraceLink MINT Awarded 2024 Supply Chain Visibility Solution of the Year by SupplyTech Breakthrough

PRNewswire June 14, 2024

TraceLink Recognized with Top Honor in Supply Chain Visibility at SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards

BOSTON, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TraceLink, a leader in digital supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Award for Supply Chain Visibility Solution of the Year for its innovative Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) solution.

(PRNewsfoto/TraceLink)

This recognition highlights TraceLink’s commitment to transforming global supply chains by providing enhanced visibility and connectivity through its MINT solution, powered by TraceLink’s Opus platform, a low/no-code development environment for enabling supply chain teams to design and deploy multi-enterprise solutions with trading partners.

On Opus, MINT enables the seamless exchange of information among partners — regardless of the type or version of enterprise systems each party uses — related to supply chain planning, external manufacturing, logistics, clinical supply, and more. It achieves this through the rapid onboarding, management, and integration of partners’ systems and business processes with a pre-authenticated digital network of over 290,000 entities across the Healthcare and Life Sciences supply chain. Through this innovative approach, MINT creates the real-time, permissioned supply chain information required for companies to execute on their supply chain digitalization and AI/ML transformations.

This year’s SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program was intensely competitive, with entries from major firms worldwide, underscoring the significance of TraceLink’s achievement. The award celebrates TraceLink’s success in facilitating real-time information sharing across multiple enterprises, which improves decision-making and operational efficiencies. Notable winners in other categories this year include industry giants such as UPS, ArcBest, and Yale Lift Truck Technologies.

“Receiving this award from SupplyTech Breakthrough is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and excellence in digitalizing end-to-end supply chain networks — most importantly, it is a reflection of the global healthcare and life sciences industry’s rapid acceleration and adoption of technologies to exchange information for the benefit of ensuring product availability and quality for patients around the world,” said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. “Our Multienterprise Information Network Tower solution is at the forefront of enabling companies to achieve a new level of transparency and efficiency, and this recognition reaffirms our leadership in the industry.”

Further details about the award are on the SupplyTech Breakthrough website at https://supplytechbreakthrough.com/.

For additional information on TraceLink’s award-winning Multienterprise Information Network Tower solution and other end-to-end digital supply chain solutions contact us.

About TraceLink Inc.:

TraceLink Inc. is the leading digital network platform company, enabling end-to-end supply chain orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough:

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

 

SOURCE Tracelink, Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.