AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Astronergy honored with “2024 PVEL TOP Performer” at SNEC PV Power Expo

PRNewswire June 14, 2024

SHANGHAI, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On the first day of the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, China, Astronergy was proud to be awarded the “2024 PVEL TOP Performer” for the eighth time. This recognition, based on Kiwa PVEL’s latest PV Module Reliability Scorecard, reaffirms Astronergy’s commitment to product excellence.

Kiwa PVEL (PV Evolution Labs) is a globally recognized leader in PV module performance testing. With a focus on data-driven solar procurement and investments, PVEL’s approach to testing and benchmarking PV module reliability has been crucial for over a decade. PVEL’s Product Qualification Program (PQP) is a comprehensive protocol of lab and field tests designed to assess the bankability of PV modules. The PV Module Reliability Scorecard, a key output of the PQP, provides the industry with vital knowledge about the long-term reliability and performance of PV modules.

The 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard highlights several rigorous tests in the Top Performer categories, such as thermal cycling, damp heat, mechanical stress sequence, hail stress sequence, PID, LID, LETID, and PAN performance. These tests ensure that the modules meet the highest standards of quality and durability.

Notably, 11 of Atronergy’s module products achieved the Top Performer status in this year’s test, all of which are ASTRO N n-type TOPCon PV modules. On June 13th, the same day as Astronergy was awarded the “2024 PVEL TOP Performer”, the company was also recognized as the “2024 Overall Highest Achiever” in the PV Module Index from RETC (Renewable Energy Test Center).

“We are excited to receive the 2024 PVEL TOP Performer award,” said Jack Zhou, Head of Global Product Management at Astronergy. “This achievement reflects our dedication to R&D and excellent product performance. Our commitment to advancing solar technology makes sure that we can provide top-quality PV modules with outstanding efficiency and reliability to meet the diverse needs of our customers globally.”

As a pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules, Astronergy upgraded its cell technology from TOPCon 3.0 to TOPCon 4.0 in 2024 and became the first in the PV industry to shift from PERC to TOPCon technology with mass production. By leveraging advanced technologies such as ZBB, TF, high-density encapsulation technology, and non-destructive cutting, Astronergy ensures its n-type TOPCon module products deliver higher conversion efficiency, higher power generation and lower system costs.

SOURCE Astronergy

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.