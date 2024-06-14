AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hisense TV Ranked No. 2 Globally in Q1 2024

PRNewswire June 14, 2024

QINGDAO, China, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, has had its competitive strength in the global home appliance sector reinforced with the latest data from leading international market research institute Omdia showing that global shipments of Hisense TV for Q1 2024 hit a total of 6.32M, ranking Hisense No. 2 overall in the global market from 2022 to 2024 Q1.

Hisense TV ranked global No. 2

Hisense Q1 2024 global TV shipment volume share was 13.6% with a global shipment revenue share of 12.1%. Hisense is now currently ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100″ TVs in both 2023 and Q1, 2024. As the technology and market leader in the field of Laser TV, Hisense also enjoyed a Q1 2024 worldwide Laser TV volume share of 53.4%.

Hisense Mini-LED ULED TV U7N is the official TV of the UEFA EURO 2024™

Hisense’s ongoing success in a highly competitive market is due to its commitment to continuous innovation in high quality products and services in developing pioneering home appliance technology in the pursuit of improving everyday life. The Hisense Mini-LED ULED U7N is the Official Television of the UEFA EURO 2024™, taking soccer viewing to new heights with a TV designed specifically for sports fans and gamers. With a 240Hz high refresh rate and equipped with 120Hz Ultra Motion and AI Sports Mode, the U7N takes you to the very heart of the game.

As official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, Hisense has recently launched its ‘BEYOND GLORY’ campaign featuring Global Ambassadors Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer. The campaign marks the third consecutive UEFA European Football Championship that Hisense has partnered the event, providing an important opportunity to continue to connect the Hisense brand with consumers around the world.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100″ TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

SOURCE Hisense

