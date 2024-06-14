BingX Ramp Up Global Expansion with Key Vietnam Engagement

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has honed in on Vietnam as the main battlefield for its global expansion strategy, ExpansionX. Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer (CPO) of BingX, articulated this clear strategic vision during the GM Vietnam event held on June 7-8.

BingX played a pivotal role as a Diamond Sponsor, catalyzing interaction with over 5,000 attendees at its vibrant booth. This notable engagement marks Vietnam as the inaugural destination post the May announcement of BingX’s robust global expansion strategy.

During exclusive interviews with prominent Vietnamese media outlets, Lin underscored BingX’s steadfast commitment to Vietnam. “Since our market entry, BingX has been proactively partnering with local entities and spearheading community service initiatives,” Lin revealed. In 2023, BingX embarked on the “Children’s Future” charity campaign, collaborating with top crypto media and the local crypto community to build a new school for underprivileged children in the Highland region of Vietnam.

Further underscoring its commitment to Vietnam’s crypto ecosystem, BingX has been a consistent sponsor of major blockchain and crypto events, including the Vietnam Blockchain Summit, HCM Blockchain Expo, GM Vietnam 2024, and NEO Hackathon.

Vietnam’s strategic importance to BingX is substantiated by its high cryptocurrency adoption rates. In 2023, Vietnam ranked third in the global crypto adoption index, highlighting its critical role in BingX’s expansion efforts.

During a panel discussion titled “The Search for the Next Web3 Consumer Killer-App,” Lin highlighted the foundational elements for a successful app: “The secret to becoming a killer app lies in security and simplicity. At BingX, we prioritize building trust and ensuring security above all. Brilliant ideas alone aren’t enough; it is trust that fortifies user confidence.”

BingX’s presence in Vietnam exemplifies its commitment to its ExpansionX strategy and reaffirms its dedication to fostering a secure, trustworthy, and innovative global crypto ecosystem.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bingx-ramp-up-global-expansion-with-key-vietnam-engagement-302173025.html

SOURCE BingX