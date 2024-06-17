Marintec Innovation Conference 2024: Explore Renewable Energy and Low Carbon Shipping

HONG KONG, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Building on the success of its inaugural edition during Marintec China 2017, Marintec Innovation Conference is back and better than ever! The conference has previously explored a number of fascinating themes, including ‘Cruise Shipbuilding, 2017’, ‘Smart Energy Efficiency Technologies for International Maritime, 2018’, ‘The Fourth Maritime Industrial Revolution, 2020’ and ‘Defining the Path to Decarbonisation, 2022’, with inspiring speakers from diverse backgrounds, including ABB Marine & Ports, ABS, CATL, Clarksons Research, COSCO, Shipping, CMA CMG, CSSC Huangpu Wenchong, Danish Maritime Authority, e5 Lab, European Union Chamber of Commerce, Inmarsat Maritime, Kongsberg, Maersk, Methanol Research Institute, Shanghai Waigaoqiao, UNCTAD, Wärtsilä Accelerate and many more. Marintec Innovation Conference is a dynamic platform for fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and advancements in the maritime industry.

In the pursuit of a low-carbon future, the adoption of new energy and fuels is crucial and will be a game-changer. The involvement of stakeholders, the support of regulators, and the innovation of technology will all play a pivotal role in driving this transition. We are excited to see what the future holds, and the theme of the 2024 event is ‘New Energy and Fuels Contribute to Low-carbon Maritime’. The two-day conference will be a stimulating event, bringing together experts from the maritime and energy industries to discuss the future of renewable energy and its impact on low-carbon shipping. The conference will address this topic through three sessions:

Session I Review and Outlook: reflecting on past progress and prospects

Session II Sailing Efficiency (Shipowner’s Perspective): examining practical strategies for enhancing efficiency

Session III Industry-Chain Support: highlighting collaborative efforts across the maritime value chain

In 2024, we are thrilled to announce that the Norwegian Business Association China, NBA China, will be participating in this year’s conference as a supporter for the first time. NBA China will join forces with leading Norwegian companies to showcase the country’s pioneering efforts in the green maritime sector. This exemplifies Norway’s commitment to environmental stewardship, and we look forward to seeing the results.

Mr. Martin Wernli Chair of NBA China, President and Country Manager, Greater China Kongsberg Maritime, expressed enthusiasm, “Norway has long been a leader in promoting sustainable maritime practices. The participation of NBA and our member companies in the Marintec Innovation Conference underscores our dedication of the Norwegian Maritime Industry to fostering international collaboration and advancing green maritime technologies.”

The Marintec Innovation Conference will take place on 12–13 December at the Shanghai Renaissance Zhongshan Park Hotel. Please mark your calendars for this valuable event, which will provide insights and networking opportunities.

Further details will be released in due course, please check back for updates. We encourage you to explore the conference sessions and engage with industry experts.

About NBA China

The Norwegian Business Association China (NBA) is a member-driven association for Norwegian companies in China, their Chinese counterparts, and individuals interested in Sino-Norway business cooperation. As a non-profit organization, NBA is dedicated to supporting the Norwegian business community in China by providing an active forum for its members. NBA organizes events and seminars throughout the year, including sessions on a wide range of topics across industries, networking opportunities, expert panels, and company visits in various formats. Currently, NBA has 98 members and continues to grow its membership base each year. This growth indicates an increase in Norwegian companies establishing a presence in China, as well as NBA’s relevance in promoting Sino-Norway business cooperation.

Website: www.norbachina.com.

Organisers of Marintec China:

Marintec China is organised and managed by Informa Markets and Shanghai Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SSNAME).

Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Shanghai Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SSNAME)

Shanghai Society of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineers (SSNAME), founded in early 1951, is the first scientific and technological society in the field of shipbuilding and marine engineering of the People’s Republic of China. SSNAME currently has 5,000 individual members and more than 60 group members. It has 5 working Committees, 11 Specialized Committees and 3 Representative offices. As an important non-governmental scientific and technological society with high reputation and influence in the international field of shipbuilding and marine engineering, SSNAME has been committed to promoting the progress of shipbuilding and marine engineering technology and international exchanges and cooperation. SSNAME has established closely cooperative relations with 14 well-known overseas maritime engineering societies, such as SNAME, RINA, STG, JSNAOE, SNAK and so on. It is the initiator and first chairman of the Pan-Asian Association of Maritime Engineering Societies (PAAMES) and is also a member of the International Standing Committee of the World Maritime Technology Conference (WMTC). The “Xin Yixin Ship and Marine Engineering Science and Technology Innovation Award” founded by SSNAME has become an important award for scientific and technological talents. SSNAME organizes many academic exchanges, popular science and scientific and technological publication every year. For more information, please visit www.ssname.com.cn.

