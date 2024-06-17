AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

HTX Appoints Singapore National Goalkeeper Hassan Sunny as Chief Safeguarding Officer

PRNewswire June 17, 2024

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HTX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces the appointment of Singapore national football team goalkeeper Hassan Sunny as Chief Safeguarding Officer.

“The partnership between HTX, the ‘People’s Exchange’, and Hassan Sunny, the ‘People’s Goalkeeper’, is a perfect match,” said Justin Sun, Member of the HTX Global Advisory Board. “Together, we will work to ensure the safety and security of user assets in the ever-evolving crypto world. Just as Sunny fearlessly protects his goal on the field, HTX is committed to protecting every user’s assets with the same determination and resolve, providing the safest and most reliable investment environment possible.”

Sunny also expressed his excitement about joining the HTX family, stating “I am excited to be part of HTX. I can’t wait to embark on this journey with the team.”

Sunny has been called a national hero in China for his outstanding performance in the final group match of the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers against Thailand on June 11th. Despite facing relentless attacks, Sunny made an incredible 11 saves, including a crucial one in stoppage time. Singapore ultimately lost the match 1-3, but their result helped China qualify for the next round at the expense of Thailand.

About HTX:

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. HTX serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five continents. Its three development strategies – “global development, technology drives development, and technology for good” underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Contact Details
Michael Wang
glo-media@htx-inc.com
https://www.htx.com/ 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/htx-appoints-singapore-national-goalkeeper-hassan-sunny-as-chief-safeguarding-officer-302173729.html

SOURCE HTX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.