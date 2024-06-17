AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Funding secured for CE approval of the groundbreaking C-MIC device from Berlin Heals Holding AG

PRNewswire June 17, 2024

ZUG, Switzerland, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Berlin Heals Holding AG has developed the C-MIC device, a revolutionary and life-saving treatment for patients with heart failure (DCM / dilated cardiomyopathy). The patented technology is easily implantable and has shown unprecedented clinical improvements in patients with heart failure. With the help of a constant electrical microcurrent, the inflammatory parameters of the patient’s heart tissue are sustainably improved and edema (excess water) is flushed out of the heart.

Berlin Heals Holding AG Logo

To date, 35 C-MICs have been successfully implanted in a randomized study. The excellent data from a previous pilot study with 10 patients has now been confirmed. Accordingly, the company was able to raise a further CHF 10 million from new and existing investors in a recent financing round. This means that CE approval is financially secured and the next steps for US approval can be initiated. These funds will also be used to initiate the first studies in the USA.

In the meantime, Berlin Heals Holding AG has been able to follow up with patients from the pilot study for 3 years. All patients are still in NYHA class 1, achieve around 400 meters in the 6-minute walk test (6MGT) and, most importantly, the patients report a very good sense of well-being. To date, around CHF 40 million has been invested in the development of the technology, the C-MIC implant and market approval. Berlin Heals Holding AG expects CE certification at the end of 2025 / early 2026. Due to the great success for patients, approval of the C-MIC implant in the USA is being particularly encouraged by the FDA, which confirms that Berlin Heals is developing a game changer in the treatment of heart failure.

Marko Bagaric, Chief Executive Officer of Berlin Heals Holding AG comments as follows:
“We are convinced that we have developed a product for the treatment of severe heart failure that will restore quality of life to many patients worldwide and significantly extend their life expectancy. I am convinced that C-MIC will set a new standard in the treatment of these patients in the future. After a short operation, an imperceptible, constant microcurrent flows, which ensures that patients feel very well again within a few weeks.”

Berlin Cures Holding AG is a private Swiss stock corporation founded in 2014 with subsidiaries in Germany and the USA.

C-MIC is a novel cardiac implant that provides a breakthrough treatment for patients with heart failure. The C-MIC is a small implantable device that delivers a constant but minimal electrical direct current (DC) to the heart, resulting in a rapid and sustained improvement in cardiac performance. To date, the C-MIC has been successfully implanted in around 50 patients.

Contact:
Marko Bagaric
info@berlinheals.com

SOURCE Berlin Heals Holding AG

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.