  • award and prize

Chinese Team Secures “Best Showpiece Award” at the 52nd UIBC International Competition for Young Bakers with Angel Yeast’s Support

PRNewswire June 17, 2024

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a recent display of global baking talent, the 52nd UIBC International Competition for Young Bakers took place in Reykjavik, Iceland, featuring 14 contestants from 7 nations. As the sole Asian representative, the Chinese team made a remarkable impression, clinching the “Best Showpiece Award”, with the support of Angel Yeast (SH600298). Leading the team was Leng Jianxin, Secretary-General of the Bakers Committee of the China Association of Bakery & Confectionery Industry and Deputy General Manager of Angel Baking and Health Food Technology Center. Assisting him was Liao Jinzhong, a renowned national expert and Deputy Director of the Angel Institute of Application Technologies, serving as head coach.

Chinese Team Secures “Best Showpiece Award” at the 52nd UIBC International Competition for Young Bakers with Angel Yeast’s Support (PRNewsfoto/Angel Yeast)

The UIBC International Competition for Young Bakers, established in 1971 by the International Union of Bakers and Confectioners (UIBC), is among the global baking industry’s most prestigious and long-standing competitions. The event aims to inspire young bakers worldwide to hone their craft and skills while pushing the boundaries of innovation. Since 2018, the competition has been paired with the “Angel Yeast Cup” National Creative Bread-Making Competition for Youth Bakers in China. This partnership has provided a valuable platform for young Chinese bakers to showcase their exceptional talents internationally.

During preparation, the Chinese team, supported by Angel, undertook a two-week training camp. All teams had to produce 140 products in 13 different shapes plus a showpiece. A crucial element was Liao Jinzhong’s meticulous guidance. He focused on refining the production process. Thanks to the support from Angel’s European Division, the Chinese team  secured suitable training facilities in Iceland. For their showpiece entry, themed “Art of My Country,” contestant Tian Ninghan captured the essence of Chinese folk art with an intricate depiction of  the legendary Chinese folklore character “Sun Wukong” (the Monkey King). This exceptional presentation garnered unanimous acclaim from the jury, earning the team the prestigious “Best Baked Showpiece Award.”

(PRNewsfoto/Angel Yeast)

Zhang Shuai, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the China Association of Bakery & Confectionery Industry, said, “The UIBC International Competition for Young Bakers is not merely a contest of skills but a grand celebration of cultural exchange within the baking industry.”

For years, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. has led professional baking education and training in China. From the inception of the Summer Vocational College Key Teacher Training Program in 2016 to the launch of the “Angel Yeast Cup” National Youth Bakers Competition at the Bakery China Autumn 2017, and culminating in the UIBC International Competition for Young Bakers, these initiatives showcase Angel’s relentless dedication

This series of efforts underscores Angel Yeast’s commitment to fostering young talent in the baking sector. “We firmly believe that hard work is always rewarded, and effort always brings results!” said Leng Jianxin, Looking ahead, Angel Yeast will continue to harness its professional expertise to drive the sustainable development of the baking industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chinese-team-secures-best-showpiece-award-at-the-52nd-uibc-international-competition-for-young-bakers-with-angel-yeasts-support-302173976.html

SOURCE Angel Yeast

