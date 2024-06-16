AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2025 MENSWEAR SHOW

PRNewswire June 18, 2024

Skin prep by Lynsey Alexander, Global Creative Makeup Artist of Prada Beauty

MILAN, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear fashion show was held on June 16, 2024 inside the Deposito at Fondazione Prada, Milan.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: 
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9275551-prada-spring-summer-2025-menswear-show/

**FACE**

Alexander enhances skin with Prada Skincare, employing Prada Augmented Skin The Essence as a first step. This transformative 2-in-1 toner and micro-peel essence optimizes and renews skin texture while gently exfoliating to prepare skin for the steps that follow. Next, Alexander applies Prada Augmented Skin The Serum, a cream to water serum to even and refine skin tone, before applying Prada Augmented Skin The Cream to strengthen the skin barrier and reveal a smooth and translucent radiance. As the final step, Alexander applies a minimal layer of the Prada Reveal Foundation for a naturally diffused finish.

**LIPS**

To enhance the lips, Alexander applies Prada Balm to smooth and moisturize lips for a natural, matte finish.

Product List:

  • Prada Augmented Skin The Essence
  • Prada Augmented Skin The Serum
  • Prada Augmented Skin The Cream
  • Prada Reveal The Foundation
  • Prada Balm

Contact:
Sophie.weinmann@loreal.com

Additional images available at the following link: https://we.tl/t-NrJfqOEVlC

Photographer Credit: Marco Lessi

PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2025 MENSWEAR SHOW

   

Prada Beauty Logo

 

SOURCE Prada Beauty

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.