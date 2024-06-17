AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CCTV+: Father’s Influence on Xi to Be Public Servant of People

PRNewswire June 17, 2024

BEIJING, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — For Chinese President Xi Jinping, words and deeds of his father Xi Zhongxun (1913-2002) embodying the principle of “being a public servant of the people” are a great family heirloom that runs deep in his outlook on life, work, and philosophy.

In the exhibition hall of the premises of the former prefectural Party committee of Suide of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, one line of words is particularly striking: “sit upright on the side of the people,” which was said by Xi Zhongxun who was once also the Party chief of Suide County.

“My father required us to live a simple life. Our clothes were not only all patched up, but also were hand-me-downs from elder brothers and sisters. Elder brothers handed down their clothes to younger sisters, and then the younger sisters handed them down to younger brothers. We were not allowed to leave a grain of rice on the plate. My family has strict revolutionary traditions,” said President Xi.

Xi Zhongxun taught his children through words and deeds, and required them to remain true to their original aspirations. He was “from the people” and had the people in his heart, practicing the mass line throughout his life.

Xi Zhongxun’s words and deeds had a profound impact on Xi Jinping. From a small village to the Party Central Committee, and from village Party secretary to the general secretary of the Party, Xi Jinping has always cared about the people and the country, devoted himself to the people and regarded the people’s aspiration for a better life as his ultimate goal.

“His requirement is to work well, study well, and handle everything well. For us, it’s a motto that we must pass on to future generations. When Xi Zhongxun joined the revolution, he did not regard himself as a cadre, but as an ordinary person, doing mass work village by village, household by household,” said Qi Xin, mother of Xi Jinping.

“He had always believed that I should be a part of the people, and should never separate from them. My grandfather was a farmer, my father joined the revolution as a farmer, and I myself worked as a farmer for seven years. The concerns of the people are what I have always cared about. Things of the people are the most important things,” said President Xi.

“From the people, for the people, benefit the people.” These words and deeds of Xi’s father are the relay, inheritance, and promotion of the revolutionary spirit of the two generations of Chinese communists. They convey the deep love between father and son, and the commitment to being a public servant for the people.

 

SOURCE CCTV+

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.