Asian Machine Tool Online Exhibition 2024 Grand Opening

TAIPEI, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Asian Machine Tool Online Exhibition 2024 (AMTOE 2024) opens today, featuring a seamless integration of virtual and physical elements targeted at Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. Running from June 17, 2024, to November 30, 2024, this event provides an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to enhance their brand visibility. Jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com) since 2022, this transnational trade event has consistently delivered impressive results in terms of both quality and quantity. For 2024, the exhibition scale has been expanded. The six-month event aligns with the schedules of CIMES 2024, IMTS, and JIMTOF (JAPAN INTERNATIONAL MACHINE TOOL FAIR), creating significant group momentum and offering international buyers the convenience of visiting and comparing multiple exhibitions in a single purchase journey.

TradeAsia, the organizer of AMTOE 2024, has invited dozens of leading Taiwanese suppliers in the machine tool industry to participate. Renowned brands such as SAN SHING MACHINERY, ZITAI PRECISION MACHINERY, U-CAN DYNATEX, OAV EQUIPMENT & TOOLS, UNITRONIC AUTOMATION, JESPER PET PREFORM, CHU-SHIANG INDUSTRIAL, CHUEN CHARNG, SHANG-YUH MACHINE, KINGDOM MACHINERY, COIN ROKAKI ENTERPRISE, UNI MAGNETIC INDUSTRIAL, YUAN KING MACHINERY, NOVELTEK INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING, and MASTER RESOURCE are all set to showcase their innovative products.

TradeAsia, the organizer of AMTOE 2024, has invited dozens of Taiwanese suppliers of machine tool industry products to participate. The event showcased a wide range of products from leading manufacturers, including Bearing, Casting, Molding and Machining, General Industrial Equipment, General Mechanical Component, Hand Tool, Hydraulic Tool, Machine Tool, Metal Processing Machinery, Mining & Metallurgy Supply, Electronic Production Machinery, Chemical Equipment & Machinery, Abrasive Tool, Measuring & Gauging Tool, Measuring Instrument, Industrial Supporting Machinery, Machinery & Industrial Supply. Thousands of the latest products, tools, and equipment were on display. It can be said to be rich and professional.

AMTOE 2024 Online Exhibition：

https://www.etradeasia.com/online-show/33/Asian-Machine-Tool-Online-Exhibition-2024.html

Despite the gradual easing of the Covid-19 pandemic, international travel remains limited. In this context, online activities can effectively bridge the gap and expand marketing efforts. AMTOE 2024 offers a variety of online exhibition solutions, including dedicated exhibition pages, electronic catalogs, and virtual exhibition halls. These solutions connect product and exhibitor information with TradeAsia, allowing international buyers to easily access and explore the exhibition from anywhere in the world. Buyers can visit manufacturers’ specific pages and leave inquiries for further business engagement.

TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), established in 1997, has long provided B2B international trade services for buyers and sellers. As the world’s most experienced and professional trade platform, TradeAsia boasts millions of global members, over 600,000 suppliers, and millions of the latest products. Thousands of professional buyers worldwide use the platform daily to find products and connect with sellers for business cooperation, making TradeAsia a vital trade promotion channel in Asia.

Additionally, TradeAsia partners with hundreds of trading entities worldwide to exchange marketing and promotional exposure. Suppliers featured on TradeAsia will have the opportunity to be showcased across multiple trade platforms and exhibition entities globally, significantly enhancing their international marketing reach. During AMTOE 2024, promotional messages will be broadcasted globally to maximize exposure and engagement.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asian-machine-tool-online-exhibition-2024-grand-opening-302173878.html

SOURCE TradeAsia