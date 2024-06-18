AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

MoneyGram Announces Partnership with Rashid Khan to Promote the Company’s Trusted and Reliable Services in Afghanistan and Around the World

PRNewswire June 18, 2024

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MoneyGram International, Inc. (“MoneyGram” or the “Company”), a leading global financial technology company that connects the world’s communities, today announced a partnership with esteemed Afghan cricketer, Rashid Khan. This association with Rashid will help the Company continue to expand its global presence and promote its trusted and reliable services in Afghanistan and around the world. The collaboration was recently formalized via a signing ceremony in Ahmedabad, India.

“I am thrilled to officially announce my endorsement of the MoneyGram brand,” shared Rashid. “MoneyGram helps bring families closer through reliable and fast global money transfers, and I am delighted to share more about MoneyGram with my numerous cricket fans around the globe. I look forward to our long-term partnership.”

This partnership comes as the Company continues to expand its presence in Afghanistan. Senders across Europe, Canada and the United States can visit MoneyGram Online, the Company’s leading website and mobile app, or one of its hundreds of thousands of agent locations to send funds to loved ones in Afghanistan. Receivers in Afghanistan can pick up funds in either USD of AFN from one of the Company’s 200+ agent locations across the country.

“As the captain of the Afghanistan national team, he understands the value of teamwork and has a strong commitment to excellence. These qualities closely align with MoneyGram’s values, emphasizing the Company’s commitment to providing best-in-class services to our customers.” Said Sabrina Chan, Head of Field Marketing Asia Pacific and South Asia.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company enabling consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its innovative cross-border platform, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers globally the ability to send money home for family and friends to pick up in cash or receive directly to a bank account, mobile wallet or card. The Company is a pioneer in the use of blockchain technology at scale and also enables consumers to buy, sell and hold digital currencies on its industry-leading app. With one of the world’s most extensive and dynamic cash distribution networks, MoneyGram has become the single largest on and off-ramp provider for digital currencies in the world. The MoneyGram team spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across 36 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for two consecutive years. By the numbers, MoneyGram serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories each year, processing more than $200 billion USD annually. Relentlessly digital-first and customer-centric, the Company’s digital transactions now account for over 50% of its money transfer business.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/moneygram-announces-partnership-with-rashid-khan-to-promote-the-companys-trusted-and-reliable-services-in-afghanistan-and-around-the-world-302173888.html

SOURCE MoneyGram

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.