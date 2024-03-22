AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital and Dhulikhel Hospital commemorate 15 years of collaborative relationship

PRNewswire June 17, 2024

BANGKOK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In 2024, Thai-Nepalese bilateral relations reached a new milestone as the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital at Mahidol University in Thailand and Dhulikhel Hospital at Kathmandu University in Nepal celebrated the 15th anniversary of their esteemed partnership. This significant occasion highlights the enduring collaboration and shared commitment to advancing healthcare standards in both nations. This deep-seated alliance began in 2008 when the Nepalese government sought Mahidol University’s support in training physicians and medical personnel, aiming to elevate healthcare standards in Nepal.

To date, Mahidol University has mobilized multiple faculties in this transformative mission, including the Faculty of Medicine, the Faculty of Nursing, the Faculty of Public Health, and the Faculty of Tropical Medicine. The Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital contributes through various activities, providing consultation on medical service development and sending medical instructors to share their expertise with professionals and students at Dhulikhel Hospital.

The Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital has welcomed practitioners from Dhulikhel Hospital for specialized clinical training in disciplines such as internal medicine, surgery, orthopedics, anesthesiology and otolaryngology. These training programs range from short-term courses (1-3 months) to long-term programs (1-3 years). Dhulikhel Hospital staff members are also presented with training opportunities in advanced medical laboratory techniques. Upon their return to Nepal, they successfully applied their practical expertise to launch laboratories with diagnostic capabilities that meet international standards.

This close-knit partnership has cultivated a skilled workforce for Dhulikhel Hospital, reinforcing its position as a leading medical institution and enriching services for Nepalese citizens. It has also empowered the hospital to nurture its own healthcare professionals, reducing reliance on overseas studies and building sustainable public health resilience for Nepal.

The benefits of this collaboration have proven invaluable during crises. In the aftermath of the 2015 Nepal earthquake, Mahidol University alumni at Dhulikhel Hospital served a crucial role as frontline personnel providing medical assistance to over 1,000 victims. During the COVID-19 pandemic, three alumni from Mahidol University’s faculties were actively involved in policy planning and execution, guiding Nepal through the health crisis.

To commemorate 15 years of partnership, the Nepalese government invited Mahidol University to visit Dhulikhel Hospital on March 22-23, 2024. Representatives from Mahidol University participated in morning conferences and observed on-the-ground operations across various departments of Dhulikhel Hospital, including the Department of Public Health and Community Programs and the Department of Internal Medicine. This visit provided an opportunity for both sides to enhance their mutual understanding and plan for future collaborations.

Looking ahead, Mahidol University and Kathmandu University will continue to advance their shared commitment to medical education and healthcare excellence.  Future joint efforts will focus on research on critical diseases such as dengue, scrub typhus, leptospirosis, and tuberculosis. Academic exchanges and professional training, including courses hosted by the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, will remain a priority to further strengthen the capabilities of medical professionals and bolster public health security across borders.

Contact information:
Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University
Tel.: +662-419-7000
https://www.si.mahidol.ac.th/th/
https://www2.si.mahidol.ac.th/en/

About the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital

Established in 1888, the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, is Thailand’s oldest and largest healthcare and medical education institution. The faculty upholds the vision of becoming “The Medical Institute of the Nation Driving Medical Discovery and Advanced Healthcare with World Changing Impact on Health System.” Its primary mission encompasses delivering education and training to foster graduates, health professionals and specialized practitioners, providing medical and health promotion services, along with conducting research on pioneering knowledge and innovations in the health and education fields.

About Mahidol University

Mahidol University, a leading higher education institution in Thailand, is dedicated to nurturing graduates who become global citizens, inspired by the guiding principle of Prince Mahidol: “True success is not in the learning but in its application to the benefit of mankind.” Aspiring to become a world-class university, Mahidol University embodies the “Wisdom of the Land” and is committed to the pursuit, creation, and advancement of knowledge. Beyond textbook learning, the university focuses on cultivating graduates equipped to meet the demands of the modern world. With a rich history and esteemed reputation spanning 136 years, Mahidol University offers a diverse range of disciplines and continues to expand its operations. It is recognized both nationally and internationally as a stable and respected institution.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/faculty-of-medicine-siriraj-hospital-and-dhulikhel-hospital-commemorate-15-years-of-collaborative-relationship-302173971.html

SOURCE Siriraj Hospital

