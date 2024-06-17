AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Eenovance Unveils Comprehensive Energy Storage Solutions at SNEC 2024

PRNewswire June 17, 2024

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the 17th International Solar Photovoltaic and Smart Energy (Shanghai) Conference, Eenovance Energy proudly showcased its latest advancements in energy storage technology. The presentation featured a broad range of energy storage products and solutions, demonstrating Eenovance’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the energy sector.

Eenovance’s residential energy storage offerings include the MANA series, RT series, and CHAKRA series, designed for home energy storage systems ranging from 5 to 25kWh, with capacities extending up to 100kWh when multiple units are connected in parallel. These products provide safer, more convenient energy storage solutions for modern households.

As the world transitions to renewable energy, the instability and volatility of power supply present significant challenges. Commercial and industrial energy storage products from Eenovance offer unique advantages to address these issues. These solutions are essential for peak shaving, emergency backup power, dynamic capacity expansion, photovoltaic-storage-charging integration, microgrids, and grid quality management.

At SNEC 2024, Eenovance introduced the E-MATE series of commercial and industrial energy storage products, including the E-MATE 100-221-A air-cooled all-in-one system and the E-MATE 200-418-L liquid-cooled all-in-one system. These systems feature 314Ah high-capacity, long-life battery cells, modular designs for easy installation and maintenance, and efficient cooling management systems. Additional features include gas fire suppression systems, energy storage converters, and energy management systems.

For power generation and grid applications, Eenovance launched the next-generation G-Power 2500-5016-L string-type containerized energy storage system. This system integrates batteries and string PCS within a 20-foot standard container, offering a single cabinet capacity of 2.5MW/5MWh. It is designed for deep integration, safety, reliability, intelligence, and efficiency.

Eenovance Energy’s self-developed Battery Management Systems (BMS), Power Conversion Systems (PCS), and Energy Management Systems (EMS) offer advanced technical features and powerful functionalities. These technologies enhance the performance and efficiency of energy storage systems, providing users with a more convenient, efficient, safe, and reliable energy supply.

Looking ahead, Eenovance Energy remains dedicated to product research and development, continually enhancing its competitive edge. The company aims to create more efficient, stable, and secure integrated photovoltaic and energy storage solutions, catering to various application scenarios and modes. This commitment supports the global transition towards green energy development.

Eenovance Energy will attend the Intersolar Exhibition in Munich, Germany, on June 19, 2024. We look forward to meeting industry professionals and showcasing our latest innovations.

For more information, please contact: 

Mira Li
Phone: +86-18312064809
E-mail: limeizhen@eenovance.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/eenovance-unveils-comprehensive-energy-storage-solutions-at-snec-2024-302174004.html

SOURCE Eenovance

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.