  • new product

Bybit Launches ZKsync (ZK) on ByStarter: A Revolutionary Crypto Initiative

PRNewswire June 18, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, has announced the ZKsync (ZK) project launch on its ByStarter platform on June 17. Simply sign up for the ZK ByStarter and participate in the tasks to get a share of the 14,700,000 ZK prize pool!

Exciting Rewards Await

Participants can enjoy multiple rewards through the ZK ByStarter:

  1. Participation Prize: The first 400,000 participants who lock 100 USDT will receive 5 ZK each.
  2. Sunshine Prize: Users who complete all required tasks but do not win the lottery will share a pool of 4,600,000 ZK.
  3. Grand Prize: 27,000 winners will be selected to share 8,100,000 ZK, each receiving 300 ZK.

Important Dates

  • Participation Period: – Jun. 17, 2024, 7AM UTCJul 18, 2024, 10AM UTC
  • Distribution Period: Jul 18, 2024, 10AM UTCJul 25, 2024, 10AM UTC
  • Results Announcement: Jul. 25, 2024, 10AM UTC

About ZKsync

ZKsync is an Ethereum scaling and privacy engine that leverages the ZK Rollup architecture. It provides low-gas transfers of ETH and ERC20 tokens, enhancing scalability and security.

How to Participate

  1. Sign Up: Create a Bybit account.
  2. Verify Identity: Complete Identity Verification Lv. 1.
  3. Create Web3 Wallet: Connect your wallet on ByStarter and use the same wallet to complete the required on-chain quests in step 5.
  4. Lock 100 USDT: From your Bybit Funding Account during the Participation Period.
  5. Complete Tasks: Finish all on-chain quests during the Participation Period.

Rewards distribution

ZK token rewards will be distributed to your Bybit Funding Account by 10AM UTC on July 25, 2024.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-launches-zksync-zk-on-bystarter-a-revolutionary-crypto-initiative-302174310.html

SOURCE Bybit

