Bybit Launches ZKsync (ZK) on ByStarter: A Revolutionary Crypto Initiative

DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, has announced the ZKsync (ZK) project launch on its ByStarter platform on June 17. Simply sign up for the ZK ByStarter and participate in the tasks to get a share of the 14,700,000 ZK prize pool!

Exciting Rewards Await

Participants can enjoy multiple rewards through the ZK ByStarter:

Participation Prize: The first 400,000 participants who lock 100 USDT will receive 5 ZK each. Sunshine Prize: Users who complete all required tasks but do not win the lottery will share a pool of 4,600,000 ZK. Grand Prize: 27,000 winners will be selected to share 8,100,000 ZK, each receiving 300 ZK.

Important Dates

Participation Period: – Jun. 17, 2024 , 7AM UTC – Jul 18, 2024 , 10AM UTC

– , – , Distribution Period: Jul 18, 2024, 10AM UTC – Jul 25, 2024 , 10AM UTC

Jul 18, 2024, – , Results Announcement: Jul. 25, 2024, 10AM UTC

About ZKsync

ZKsync is an Ethereum scaling and privacy engine that leverages the ZK Rollup architecture. It provides low-gas transfers of ETH and ERC20 tokens, enhancing scalability and security.

How to Participate

Sign Up: Create a Bybit account. Verify Identity: Complete Identity Verification Lv. 1. Create Web3 Wallet: Connect your wallet on ByStarter and use the same wallet to complete the required on-chain quests in step 5. Lock 100 USDT: From your Bybit Funding Account during the Participation Period. Complete Tasks: Finish all on-chain quests during the Participation Period.

Rewards distribution

ZK token rewards will be distributed to your Bybit Funding Account by 10AM UTC on July 25, 2024.

