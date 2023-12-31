AIA LAUNCHES “RETHINK HEALTHY” BRAND CAMPAIGN TO INSPIRE A HEALTHIER ASIA

HONG KONG, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AIA Group Limited (“AIA” or the “Group”) today announces the launch of its new brand campaign platform “Rethink Healthy”. The campaign seeks to challenge stereotypes and narrow depictions of health in Asia and calls for new definitions of health that will encourage more people to live healthier.

“Rethink Healthy” promotes a more holistic and sustainable approach to wellbeing that is inclusive, relevant and achievable for people in Asia. The campaign is part of the AIA One Billion ambition to engage one billion people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives by 2030.

It was formed in response to a regional wellness report[1] commissioned by AIA which found many consumers in Asia believe that being healthy is too hard and inaccessible. Key findings of the research revealed:

While the majority of respondents want to improve their health, 80% do not believe that they are healthy today.

As a result, 57% of those surveyed reported they have not managed to make changes to improve their health.

People across Asia are overwhelmed by constant, narrow depictions of perfect health and wellness routines.

are overwhelmed by constant, narrow depictions of perfect health and wellness routines. 63% of respondents believe that exercise must be intensive and lengthy to be healthy, which discourages many from being more physically active.

The majority of those surveyed believe that small actions cannot improve physical health, despite research[2] demonstrating the value of small steps done consistently to form habits.

Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said, “Our reality today is that Asia is getting wealthier but not healthier. The prevalence of lifestyle diseases is rapidly accelerating despite people wanting to improve their health. The research is very clear, consumers need and want help. AIA’s ‘Rethink Healthy’ campaign is a direct response to this urgent need by reframing the journey to health and wellness to be more inclusive.

We need to change how we portray healthy lifestyles and make clear that this is specific to every individual, and help people take their own unique journey towards health and wellness. Every market in Asia is immensely diverse, however the discussion around health is often one-dimensional.

We are on a mission to change attitudes, mindsets, behaviours and debunk preconceived notions of what healthy means for every individual. Through this campaign we will engage many more people in Asia to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives and accelerate progress towards our AIA One Billion goal.”

“Rethink Healthy” launches through an anthemic video that questions the role social media plays in our depiction of health and will be supported by community events, employee engagement and marketing campaigns across several markets in Asia. Key themes will include:

Broadening perspectives to see health as a balance between physical, mental, financial and environmental wellbeing, as opposed to a sole focus on physical appearance as a marker of health.

Changing how we discuss and portray healthy lifestyles and make clear that every individual can take their own unique journey towards health and wellness.

Expanding the definition of activities, options and choices that can all contribute to holistic health and wellbeing.

Redefining how movement and better eating can positively impact health.

Demonstrating that every small step counts and that growing confidence will translate into even bigger actions and improvements.

