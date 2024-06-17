AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pickled treat with unique flavor from Guangxi pleases palates in Beijing

PRNewswire June 17, 2024

BEIJING, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A report from China Daily:

Suanye, a snack of pickled fruits and vegetables from the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, tickled the taste buds of foreigners with its sweet, sour, spicy and salty flavor at a promotional event held in Beijing on Friday.

More than 100 people participated in the event including officials and corporate leaders from Guangxi, foreign journalists from China Daily, and international students from the Beijing University of Chemical Technology and the Guilin University of Electronic Technology.

Suanye is made by pickling different fruits and vegetables in a mixture of vinegar, salt and other seasonings. Its common ingredients include pineapples, pawpaw, mango, peaches, cucumbers, carrots, and lotus roots.

Featuring thirst-quenching, refreshing and appetizing effects, the snack is favored by not only locals but tourists from around the country.

During the open discussion, international students including Khan Niaz Muhammad from Pakistan and Haneen Abdulraheem Jameel from Iraq shared their culinary experiences in Guangxi and the sour foods of their home countries.

“For foreigners who are curious about suanye, believe me, it is worth a try. You will taste a blend of sour, sweet, spicy and and a little tangy flavors,” Muhammad said. “It is an unique experience.”

Meanwhile, Liang Xuan, an inheritor of suanye-making skills, introduced the history and traditions of suanye. Last year, the skill was added to Guangxi’s list of intangible cultural heritage.

“We are committed to perseverance and innovation to make the traditional technique thrive in modern times,” Liang said.

The Guangxi suanye industry has established a business model with short investment cycles and high returns, enabling suanye shops to expand nationwide, he added.

Five special display areas were set up during the event, allowing participants to savor suanye and various fresh fruits, and learn about the region’s food culture.

Known as China’s “fruit basket”, Guangxi currently plants nearly 250 varieties of fruits, accounting for 70 percent of the national total.

In 2023, Guangxi’s fruit planting area reached 20 million mu (1.33 million hectares), with an annual yield of around 33.9 million metric tons. It also marked the sixth consecutive year that the region ranked the highest nationally in terms of fruit production.

Participants taste suanye, a snack of pickled fruits and vegetables from the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, at a promotional event in Beijing on Friday. Wang Jing/China Daily

 

