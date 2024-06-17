GOODYEAR ELEVATES DRIVING EXPERIENCE FOR GREATER CHINA CUSTOMERS WITH EAGLE F1 ASYMMETRIC 6 TIRES AT 2024 LE MANS

LE MANS, France, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Goodyear announced the upcoming launch of its ultra-high-performance Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 tire in Greater China at Le Mans. The tire will be available in the local market in August. Goodyear Greater China customers were invited to attend Le Mans and visit Goodyear’s Innovation Center in Luxemburg.

Le Mans is one of the most historic racing events Goodyear competes in, which attracts passionate crowds, celebrities and fellow international brands. Goodyear utilizes everything it learns from making tires to withstand the toughest race conditions like Le Mans and applies it to the technology and construction of the tires that are available to consumers.

The latest example, the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6, provides excellent grip in the dry and wet, sporty handling and lower noise emissions. Elaborately designed for performance enthusiasts, Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 is a tire ready for anything.

Dry Contact Plus Technology

With the pioneering Dry Contact Plus Technology, Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 brings a step forward in dry performance featuring an adaptative contact patch and optimized cavity shape to adapt to load variations. This helps to guarantee tire stability and steering precision even on a rough road at high speeds, giving the driver more grip and reactivity to extreme maneuvers.

Wet Braking Pro Technology

The exceptional performance of Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 on wet roads is realized through the Wet Braking Pro Technology. The cap compound with an innovative new resin system allows the tire to have more micro-contact and improved wet braking and handling on damp or wet roads. With balanced performance enhancement, Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 has lower rolling resistance to help fuel consumption and increase the electric range.

Noise Cancelling Pattern

Goodyear introduced a noise cancelling pattern resulting in sound reductions of Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6. The thinner sipe design on central ribs offers lower noise generation, and the radial chamfered groove helps to further dampen noise frequencies. Additionally, Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 innovations include a reduction in overall tire weight and an aerodynamic sidewall shape to manage turbulence and airflow around the tire and the side of the vehicle. Therefore, Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 presents drivers with a quiet and comfortable experience.

Justin Foley, Managing Director, Goodyear Greater China remarked, “The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most challenging races in the world, and tire performance is a crucial part. Through our collaboration with Le Mans, we have accumulated extensive experience and technology, which we have applied to the development of Goodyear’s new Eagle series products. The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 offers significant improvements in handling and noise cancelling reflecting Goodyear’s spirit of continuous innovation and commitment to providing consumers with superior tires.”

