AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI APPOINTS GO KONDO AS GENERAL MANAGER

PRNewswire June 17, 2024

An award-winning beachfront resort in Nusa Dua, welcome its new general manager.

DENPASAR, Indonesia, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is pleased to welcome Go Kondo as the resort’s new General Manager. With over 25 years of extensive experience in luxury hospitality spanning across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Europe, Go Kondo brings a wealth of knowledge and global experience to lead the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

His career began as a management trainee, where he quickly found his niche in Food and Beverage operations. With dedication and leadership, he progressed through several key positions at luxury properties in Asia Pacific.

Having previously served as the General Manager of W Osaka, Go has opened the first W brand in Japan successfully and has received numerous prestige awards, including the Travel+Leisure Awards 2023 for “Best City Hotel” and “Best General Manager”, The World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023 for “Best Luxury Lifestyle Hotel Global”, “Best Luxury Hotel Japan” and “Best Architectural Design East Asia” and many more. In addition to his day-to-day responsibilities as General Manager, Go chaired the Marriott Business Council for Japan and Guam.

Go is also not new to The Ritz-Carlton brand as he opened The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto and Doha, and served for Osaka and Bali.

“It is pleasure to be back to The Ritz-Carlton brand and Bali where I served as Hotel Manager seven years ago. I really look forward to working with Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali closely and striving to create Ritz-Carlton Mystique for our guests.”, says Go Kondo.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is enlivened by Go Kondo’s leadership for enhancing luxury and gracious hospitality to the new chapter and the next level. Please join us in congratulating Go on his new journey in The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, and welcoming him back to Indonesia.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI.
Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff-top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, L.L.C.
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates 88 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. The Ritz-Carlton is the only service company to have twice earned the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, which recognizes outstanding customer service. For more information, or reservations, contact a travel professional, call toll free in the U.S. 1-800-241-3333, or visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-ritz-carlton-bali-appoints-go-kondo-as-general-manager-302174079.html

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.