AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Hyundai Motor President and CEO Jaehoon Chang Announced as New Co-Chair of Hydrogen Council

PRNewswire June 18, 2024
  • Hyundai Motor President and CEO Jaehoon Chang appointed as Hydrogen Council Co-Chair, building on Hyundai Motor Group’s legacy as key Council member
  • President and CEO Chang to actively engage in activities to promote the global hydrogen economy and propose solutions for future energy transition

BRUSSELS and SEOUL, South Korea, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Hydrogen Council has announced Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO Jaehoon Chang as its new Co-Chair, joining Sanjiv Lamba, CEO of Linde.

Together, the two Co-Chairs will work closely with Hydrogen Council member CEOs as the organization enters its next chapter, focused on unlocking the potential demand for a global hydrogen economy and creating a framework for international trade and accelerated investment.

President and CEO Chang takes over from Yoshinori Kanehana, Chairman of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., who served as Co-Chair for the past two and a half years. His appointment follows Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, who led the Council from January 2019 to July 2020.

Hyundai and its Commitment to Hydrogen

Hyundai Motor has been dedicated to the development of hydrogen technologies since establishing a Fuel Cell research and development division in 1998.

Through continuous investment and research, Hyundai Motor has strengthened its leadership in the hydrogen sector, including:

  • The independent development of a fuel cell stack in 2004
  • The world’s first mass production of a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), the Tucson ix35 FCEV, in 2013
  • Mass production of the NEXO, the first dedicated FCEV, in 2018; and the world’s first mass production of XCIENT Fuel Cell, heavy duty hydrogen-powered truck, in 2020.

At CES 2024, Hyundai Motor revealed its plans to expand HTWO, the brand for its hydrogen fuel cell system. Originally introduced in 2020, HTWO encompasses the entire hydrogen value chain business for the Hyundai Motor Group, covering production, storage, transportation, and utilization.

In May, Hyundai Motor shared its hydrogen vision and introduced its U.S. clean logistics business at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2024, consistently reinforcing its leading position in advancing the hydrogen ecosystem through diverse business projects globally. Also, XCIENT Fuel Cell electric heavy-duty trucks recently surpassed a cumulative driving distance of 10 million km in Swiss fleet operations — a testament to the world-class hydrogen fuel cell technology’s long-term reliability.

As President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, Jaehoon Chang has been actively engaged in activities to promote the creation of a hydrogen economy and to propose practical solutions for future energy transition. In his new role as Co-Chair, he will discuss global hydrogen energy demand and closely cooperate with CEOs of the Hydrogen Council’s member organizations to accelerate global trade and investment.

“The Hydrogen Council is a crucial initiative in our global energy transition effort,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “I am delighted to be appointed as Co-Chair and I look forward to working with fellow hydrogen leaders to drive innovation and advance deployment.”

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.