BEDGEAR® Opens its First-Ever Flagship Location in Australia at Warringah Mall, Sydney

The iconic American bedding company brings its personalized, high-tech innovations to Australia customers

SYDNEY, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BEDGEAR® , renowned in the sleep industry for pushing boundaries to offer innovative sleep solutions for those who aspire to Wake Ready™, has arrived in Sydney, Australia.

BEDGEAR’s newest experiential store, located in Sydney’s trendy northern beaches neighborhood, marks the company’s first outpost in Australia.

The innovative 120-square-metre space inside the esteemed Westfield Westfield Warringah Mall, is designed to be more than a standard mattress store.

This brand experience store offers consumers the opportunity to be personally fitted for their complete modular sleep system, experience the brand’s interactive retail displays, and shop BEDGEAR’s lifestyle products including pet beds, BEDGEAR Baby to be rolled out next month, and more.

All of the brand’s products are engineered for better sleep, tailored to individual body types, sleep positions, and temperature preferences.

“As an Australia resident, I am incredibly proud to bring BEDGEAR to my home front and to share our passion of providing innovative bedding solutions with our community,” said BEDGEAR President of Asia Pacific, Ross Stuart.

“Our goal is to support our dedicated retailers and enhance customers’ in-store experience by showcasing out brand in a bigger and better way.”

The Australian flagship store includes BEDGEAR’s lineup of high-technology mattresses and bases, complete with pillows, sheets, and other top-of-bed accessories.

Designed to showcase BEDGEAR’s many evolving concepts in sleep, the store includes several groundbreaking in-store displays seen throughout the brand’s extensive retail distribution.

With BEDGEAR’s Wake Ready™ messaging prominently displayed, the brand continues to redefine sleep standards, encouraging consumers to interact with and learn about the products while offering the option for a personalized fitting experience.

“We want to be in Australia,” said BEDGEAR Founder & CEO Eugene Alletto. “It is the perfect location for what we want to accomplish internationally and how we want to interact with the communities we serve. We aim to continue our expansion in Australia in the coming years.”

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday, with late night shopping on Thursday until 9 p.m.

Customers can receive a personal one-on-one fitting at any time during operation hours.

For more information, please visit www.bedgear.com.au or connect on Instagram (@ bedgearausnz ) and Facebook (@ BEDGEAR Australia & New Zealand ). Inquiries can also be made by phone at 1-800-BEDGEAR during operation hours.

Store Location:

BEDGEAR

Shop 2601

Westfield Warringah Mall

Old Pittwater Road, Brookvale, NSW 2100, Australia

About BEDGEAR:

Since 2009, BEDGEAR® has been redefining the sleep industry, pushing the limits to deliver groundbreaking sleep solutions for those who aim to Wake Ready™. As The Performance® Sleep Brand, BEDGEAR caters to active lifestyles with high-tech innovations that are moisture-wicking, instant-cooling, and maximize airflow, helping one’s body naturally regulate its temperature. Embracing the philosophy that One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR designs bedding products tailored to unique body type, sleep position, and temperature preference. Through personalized, sustainable, and high-tech innovations, BEDGEAR is changing the way people rest and recover.

Proudly made in the USA, BEDGEAR ensures that co-sleepers can cuddle without compromise with a range of modular mattress options. Product lineup includes pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, blankets, pet beds, and items for travel, kids, and babies, often featuring removable, washable covers for a clean sleep environment. With over 280 worldwide patents and trademarks, BEDGEAR is available in more than 4,000 retail stores globally. Wake Ready™!

Contact:

BEDGEAR® Australia PR

Bria Mastroianni

Hello@briamastroianni.com.au

+61433417100

SOURCE BEDGEAR