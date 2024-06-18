Chula Makes World’s Top 50 Universities for “Sustainable University” in THE Impact Rankings 2024, and No. 1 in Thailand for Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

BANGKOK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chulalongkorn University has been ranked among the world’s top 50 universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024, which assesses universities based on their support for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their societal impact.

The 2024 THE Impact Rankings assess universities’ roles in research, management, academic services, and teaching related to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In this year’s evaluation, Chulalongkorn University secured a place in the top 50 out of 2,152 institutions from 125 countries globally and achieved the top ranking in Thailand for SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The achievement reflects that Chulalongkorn University prioritizes the SDGs Impact by consistently focusing on innovation for sustainable development and society.

