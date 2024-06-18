AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Global Semiconductor Fab Capacity Projected to Expand 6% in 2024 and 7% in 2025, SEMI Reports

PRNewswire June 19, 2024

MILPITAS, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — To keep pace with unremitting growth in demand for chips, the global semiconductor manufacturing industry is expected to increase capacity by 6% in 2024 and post a 7% gain in 2025, reaching a record capacity high of 33.7 million wafers per month (wpm: 8-inch equivalent), SEMI announced today in its latest quarterly World Fab Forecast report.

semi_chart_Infographic

Leading-edge capacity for 5nm nodes and under is expected to grow 13% in 2024, chiefly driven by generative artificial intelligence (AI) for data center training, inference, and leading-edge devices. To increase processing power efficiency, chipmakers including Intel, Samsung, and TSMC are poised to start production of 2nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) chips this year, boosting total leading-edge capacity growth by 17% in 2025.

“The proliferation of AI processing, from cloud computing to edge devices, is fueling the race to develop high-performance chips and driving a robust expansion of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “This creates a virtuous cycle: AI will drive the growth of semiconductor content across a diverse range of applications, which in turn encourages further investment.”

Capacity Expansion by Region

Chinese chipmakers are expected to maintain double-digit capacity growth, registering a 14% increase to 10.1 million wpm in 2025 – nearly a third of the industry’s total – after logging a 15% rise to 8.85 million wpm in 2024. Despite the potential risks of an overshoot, the region continues aggressive investment in its capacity expansion, in part to mitigate the impact of recent export controls. Major foundry suppliers including Huahong Group, Nexchip, Sien Integrated and SMIC and DRAM maker CXMT are investing heavily to grow the region’s semiconductor manufacturing capacity.

Most of the other major chipmaking regions are expected to see capacity growth of no more than 5% in 2025. Taiwan is forecast to rank second in capacity in 2025 at 5.8 million wpm, a 4% growth rate, while South Korea is projected to take the third spot next year, expanding capacity 7% to 5.4 million wpm after surpassing the 5 million wpm mark for the first time in 2024. Japan, the Americas, Europe & Mideast, and Southeast Asia are expected to grow semiconductor manufacturing capacity 4.7 million wpm (3% YoY), 3.2 million wpm (5% YoY), 2.7 million wpm (4% YoY), and 1.8 million wpm (4% YoY), respectively.

Capacity Expansion by Segment

Fueled largely by Intel’s establishment of its foundry business and China’s capacity expansion, the foundry segment is projected to increase capacity 11% in 2024 and 10% in 2025, reaching 12.7 million wpm by 2026.  

Rapid adoption of high bandwidth memory (HBM) to meet rising demand for faster processors required by AI servers is powering unprecedented capacity growth in the memory sector. Exploding AI adoption has driven increasing demand for denser HBM stacks, with each stack now integrating 8 to 12 dice. In response, leading DRAM makers are increasing investment in HBM/DRAM. DRAM capacity is expected to increase by 9% in both 2024 and 2025. By contrast, the 3D NAND market recovery remains slow, with no growth in capacity forecast for 2024 and a 5% increase expected in 2025.

The rise of AI applications in edge devices is expected to increase DRAM content in mainstream smartphones from 8GB to 12GB, while laptops using AI assistants will need at least 16GB of DRAM. The expansion of AI to edge devices will also stoke demand for DRAM.

Download a sample of the SEMI World Fab Forecast report.

For details about SEMI reports on other semiconductor sectors, visit SEMI Market Data or contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team (MIT) at mktstats@semi.org.

About SEMI
SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members’ business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contacts

Michael Hall/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: mhall@semi.org

Christian G. Dieseldorff/SEMI US
Phone: 1.408.943.7940
Email: cdieseldorff@semi.org 

Chih-Wen Liu/SEMI Taiwan
Phone: 886.3.560.1777
Email: cwliu@semi.org 

 

Semi_Logo

 

SOURCE SEMI

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.