InfoComm Asia 2024 Presents Featured Tech from Barco, Christie, Jabra, Sennheiser, and TruSound’s Immersive Experiential Installation

BANGKOK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — InfoComm Asia 2024—Asia’s Premier International Professional AudioVisual (Pro AV) Exhibition – returns to Bangkok, Thailand for its 4th edition this July with new and first-to-debut in Asia products by leading technology and solution providers, including Barco, Christie, Jabra, Sennheiser, and many others. In addition, InfoComm Asia and TruSound will present a one-of-a kind showcase – the Immersive Sound Experience – a tranquil black box environment designed by Emmy-award winning composer Stephen Cavit, offering attendees a truly immersive auditory journey, amidst the bustling show floor.

InfoComm Asia 2024 promises to be the largest yet, with over 40% show floor expansion. Boasting over 180 exhibitors, 280 brands, and 52 forward-thinking conference sessions, InfoComm Asia 2024 will take place from 17-19 July at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC). Professionals can register for the show in advance to skip the long queues onsite and explore the complete line-up of program and opportunities at InfoComm Asia 2024 here.

Just some of the featured and first to debut in Asia companies, products, and solutions at this year’s InfoComm Asia includes:

Barco : Celebrating their 90 th anniversary and showcasing their biggest products to date, Barco will unveil their most significant products to date, including the Projector I600, Encore3 Event Master QD X and Clickshare Video Bar and Clickshare CX50 Gen2.

Celebrating their 90 anniversary and showcasing their biggest products to date, Barco will unveil their most significant products to date, including the Projector I600, Encore3 Event Master QD X and Clickshare Video Bar and Clickshare CX50 Gen2. Christie : AV stalwart Christie will launch their new 1 DLP Projector that uses the latest TI chip and invites all attendees to experience their “fully immersive interactive cave” powered by their signature 4K 13 HS Series Projector.

: AV stalwart Christie will launch their new 1 DLP Projector that uses the latest TI chip and invites all attendees to experience their “fully immersive interactive cave” powered by their signature 13 HS Series Projector. Jabra : In the field of audio sensation enhancements, Jabra will introduce Jabra+, their new software platform for comprehensive meeting room management capability, allowing administrators to manage room devices remotely and at scale.

In the field of audio sensation enhancements, Jabra will introduce Jabra+, their new software platform for comprehensive meeting room management capability, allowing administrators to manage room devices remotely and at scale. Sennheiser: Introducing their innovative Sennheiser Room Planner software that enables AV teams to virtually design audio systems with microphone coverage. Sennheiser will also debut TeamConnect Solutions in Asia , including the feature-rich conferencing devices TeamConnect Bars and TeamConnect Ceiling.

In addition, InfoComm Asia 2024 will also feature exciting product debuts from these solution providers:

Jector Digital ( Taiwan , China ) : Introducing the LX -Series 138”LED for the first time in Asia .

: Introducing the LX -Series 138”LED for the first time in . AHA Co., Ltd. (Korea) : Launching the world’s first QLED IFPD -with Wide color gamut with 95% coverage.

: Launching the world’s first QLED IFPD -with Wide color gamut with 95% coverage. MMD Singapore Pte. Ltd. : Presenting for the first time in Asia the Philips Tableaux Advanced Colour ePaper display, delivering images in 60,000 vivid colors 24/7.

: Presenting for the first time in the Philips Tableaux Advanced Colour ePaper display, delivering images in 60,000 vivid colors 24/7. Shenzhen Guojia Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. ( China ): Experience their LED Holographic Invisible Screens, utilizing advanced holographic technology forming 3D visuals that seem to float in mid-air.

Experience their LED Holographic Invisible Screens, utilizing advanced holographic technology forming 3D visuals that seem to float in mid-air. Chinavut Marketing Co., Ltd. ( Thailand ): See first-hand their KWH-55WT (Transparent Digital Signage), incorporating the latest 4G digital multimedia processor technologies for excellent visual effects.

For full information including exhibitors, products, seminars, registration and special events and tours, visit infocomm-asia.com.

